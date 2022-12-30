Taking the medicine at the right time for the right period ensures the effectiveness of the treatments and reduces the risk of adverse events. Most people know this, and yet 50% of chronic patients do not comply with the treatments prescribed by health professionals, according to the World Health Organization. A number that rises to 75% for people taking medication for anxiety or depression. And it touches 60% of antibiotic treatments. “It is a high-level global public health problem,” warns Tamara Peiró, coordinator of Nodofarma Asistencial, a technological platform of the General Council of Pharmaceutical Colleges. As she explains, the origin of this problem has many factors, such as the lack of understanding of the treatment, the fear of side effects and the symptoms of the diseases themselves. And in many cases, oblivion. To combat it, pharmacists and doctors recommend the adoption of tools that help patients to follow their treatment. The first thing is to activate alarms on the mobile. But it doesn’t work for everyone.

It is in the elderly when managing treatments becomes complicated, because the number of prescriptions and memory problems tend to increase. A technological barrier also arises. This is what happens to the father of Ignacio Pérez Mena, who suffers from Parkinson’s and, as a result of the social isolation derived from the pandemic, began to have problems controlling his medication. “When he called him on the phone, he saw that he was feeling worse and he didn’t know what it was due to. Until I realized that he was not taking the pills correctly. Either he forgot or he took it twice at the same time, ”he tells EL PAÍS.

Concern made Pérez put reminders of his father’s medicines on his own mobile, so that he could contact him with each intake. His case inspired the creation of Medical Health, a system that uses artificial intelligence to make phone calls automatically with the aim of reminding patients to take their medicines on the day and at the time prescribed. “We wanted to avoid mobile applications and other technologies that were complicated for older people. They just have to pick up the phone and listen to the announcement,” says Pérez Mena, who founded the company a year and a half ago with José Félix Porra and José Alcántara Rodríguez.

Algorithm with human voice

The service is based on an algorithm that carries out calls through a virtual assistant with a human voice, the same as Alexa, which configures its speech according to the prescription. In the event that the person does not pick up the phone, it is repeated up to three times. And if there is no response, the system contacts a relative, as long as they have been registered in the system.

A study published in 2017 found that the probability of an adult taking their medication at the correct time after receiving daily text message reminders increases significantly: over two weeks, the rate of forgetfulness dropped from 46% to 5% and the delay decreased from 85% to 18%. The problem with messages, as emphasized by José Félix Porra, is that “they are not read or are read late”, which is why they are not as effective as a telephone call, which is “more universal”. “The feeling is that a person calls him,” he adds.

The founders say that initially, the idea was to focus on the elderly and those who suffered from cognitive diseases, such as Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s. However, they have noticed a growing number of users between the ages of 30 and 50 who use the service to remind them to take pills on a one-off, monthly, or every other day basis, such as antibiotics or vitamin D. To adapt to this audience, Médizin Health also included sending messages via WhatsApp.

The service is free for patients and requires registration at pharmacies registered on the platform. The founders assure that there are participating pharmacies in practically all the autonomous communities of Spain and around ten thousand people registered. To access, the patient must request to be registered on the Médizin platform and provide information such as their name, telephone number, medicine, duration of treatment and the time they should take it. From there, the central will make the calls. It is also possible to add a free additional service that includes a reminder for when the date to ask for a new prescription or to check the dose approaches.

For people who have a greater affinity with the digital environment, mobile applications are often effective. The General Council of Official Colleges of Pharmacists, through Nodofarma, has developed the application My Assistance Pharmacy, that allows including medical prescriptions, setting alarms and also segmenting patient data such as taking blood pressure in conjunction with pharmacists. To enroll, it is also necessary to find a community pharmacy in the program. As Peiró explains, to the extent that people see the results, they follow the treatment better. “That encourages them and motivates them to continue,” stresses the expert. Other apps like medisafe Y MyTherapy They are available in the Apple Store and Google Play, and do not depend on mediation with pharmacies.

The arrival of smart pills

Scientists from different parts of the world work to develop disruptive technologies, mainly in favor of those who cannot afford the slightest mistake, such as patients with severe psychological or neurological diseases. It is the mission of Abilify Mycite, one of the first smart pills available on the market, used to treat schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, acute cases of depression, among other psychological illnesses in adults.

Each pill contains, apart from the antipsychotic active ingredient aripiprazole, a sensor the size of a grain of sand – around 1 millimeter – that sends a signal via Bluetooth to a patch attached to the abdomen when it comes into contact with stomach acid. So that it does not harm the individual, the sensor is composed of ingredients present in the human diet, so it passes through the body naturally.

The information is then transmitted from the patch to a mobile app and can be shared via a web page with the patient’s doctors. The company that created the pill admits that there may be a delay in detection and sometimes it may not occur at all, so it does not serve as real-time or emergency monitoring.

The smart pill concept also applies to pills used to diagnose and treat diseases. A published study in July 2022, it has collected data from companies working on the development of these edible sensors and reveals that, until mid-2021, there were 25 medicines in this category authorized for sale in the world.

Electronic bottles and pillboxes

Smart bottles are used to record the amount of medication that is inside. Some have a cap that fits standard medicine bottles and mark the time and date each time the container is opened and closed. Others do it through weight sensors that calculate if the dose is what it really has to be. the american company AdThere TechFor example, it connects the bottle to the patient’s mobile phone to notify him in case the pill is forgotten. His service is free, as long as the prescription does his part.

Other more sophisticated devices have alarms and lights to avoid forgetting, such as automatic pill dispensers that serve as an alert system and pillbox at the same time. In some models, such as that of the British company TabTime and that of the American MedMinderthere is a system of programmed automatic release of the medicine: it dispenses the dose and the pills at the exact moment in which it is required and they have visual and audible alarms. Zayata It has a similar product, and also the option to connect with a mobile application.

Although the companies guarantee that they are effective products to increase therapeutic adherence, they are rare in Spain. “I have never seen a patient who uses these devices, which have a higher price,” says the head of the General Council of Pharmaceutical Colleges. What is gaining ground is the Personalized Dosage System, a free service in which pharmacists are in charge of organizing medicines for patients in pillboxes. “Surely, in any province, we will find pharmacies where they are carried out,” says Peiró. On the other hand, she highlights that one of the main keys to increase adherence lies in assertive communication between health personnel and patients: “Have empathy, a positive attitude, inform them adequately, with accessible language and not demotivate them. All of this will help the patient understand the treatment and follow it”.

