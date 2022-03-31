A pill that slows or even stops the progression of Parkinson’s disease could hit the market within five years (2027), after a trial indicates that the natural substance can reduce inflammation in the brain and help manage the symptoms of the neurodegenerative problem.

The results were published in early March in the scientific journal Cell Metabolism.

+ Are you ready to live 1000 years?

According to the British website iNews, study participants took a nicotinamide riboside supplement, a form of vitamin B3, and showed a reduction in inflammation of the fluid that surrounds the brain and spinal cord. They also had increased brain metabolism and achieved a “slight but significant” improvement in Parkinson’s symptoms.

The discovery raised hopes that the vitamin, found in fruits, vegetables, meat and milk, could be the first drugs capable of successfully delaying the development of the disease, as well as helping to control the symptoms.

According to iNews, the researchers have already started phase II trials, involving 400 patients, to validate the findings. This stage should end at the end of next year.

Researcher Charalampos Tzoulis, from the University of Bergen in Norway, one of the authors of the study, quoted by the British website, says he is “highly confident” by the findings, but warns that more research is needed, acknowledging that he feels “cautiously optimistic”. .

He strongly advises against Parkinson’s patients or anyone who has a case in the family, to start eating too many foods or vitamin B3 supplements, as there is still no data on beneficial doses.

In addition, people should avoid self-medication until more is understood about the substance’s effect.

“We are very excited about the results. Current treatments for Parkinson’s provide some symptom relief but do not impact the progression of the disease. We hope that our treatment can achieve the ultimate goal of this disease and other neurodegenerative diseases: to go beyond the mere control of symptoms and slow or stop the progression”, says Charalampos Tzoulis to iNews.

