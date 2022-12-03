Tough measures are needed to combat the ever-increasing scab outbreak. This is what Professor of Clinical Microbiology Heiman Wertheim of Radboudumc in Nijmegen says. He states that serious consideration should be given to providing an Ivermectin pill en masse to everyone from the risk groups, such as young people, in whom it is now common. There should also be source and contact research and perhaps a reporting obligation.

Wertheim was the first to warn about a scab outbreak a year ago. He was already advocating a national approach to the scab problem, because it will only get worse if no action is taken. The reason then was the scabies infection in young people: the numbers had been rising for years, but suddenly much faster. That has only continued since then.

This week it was announced that the Rijnstate hospital in Arnhem is also struggling with the itchy skin condition. Patients and staff have been affected in the geriatrics (where the elderly stay) and vascular surgery departments.

Apart from itching, scabies can eventually also cause skin infections. “That means extra pressure for healthcare, people do not sleep well due to the itching, and the consequences will only become more intense.”

Wertheim already calls scabies a ‘mega problem’. “You could have prevented that a year ago. Now you have to tackle it big and ambitious, otherwise the GPs will be completely overwhelmed.”





By massively giving young people, among whom it is still spreading, the anti-scabies pill Ivermectin, you can contain the outbreak. "And if you make it compulsory for general practitioners to report scabies, you can keep a close eye on it. Now we have absolutely no insight into how it will spread further."

He thinks that a source and contact investigation, as was done with corona, can contribute to solving the problem. A good information campaign is also needed ‘with simple advice’, and more research into the spread and prevention of scabies.

Ten to twenty mites under the skin

The drug Ivermectin became known during the corona outbreak, because it would also work against that virus. In addition to Ivermectin, scabies can also be combated with an ointment or cream, but this must be applied to just about the entire body.

A scabies mite on human skin. © Getty Images/Science Photo Libra

Scabies is a tiny, spider-like mite that cannot be seen with the naked eye and burrows under the skin. There the mite lays eggs and defecates, usually at night, which causes itching. Whoever has scabies usually has ten to twenty mites under the skin.

Watch our health videos below: