AFPi

AFP https://www.istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/afp/

06/04/2023 – 15:22

Share



A pill has been shown to reduce the risk of death from certain types of lung cancer by half when taken daily after the tumor is removed, according to a clinical study presented this Sunday (4) in the United States.

The research was released in Chicago during the largest annual conference of specialists in cancer, organized by the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO, acronym in English).

Lung cancer is the deadliest, with around 1.8 million deaths each year worldwide.

The treatment presented this Sunday, osimertinib, marketed under the name Tagrisso and developed by the pharmaceutical group AstraZeneca, is aimed at those who suffer from so-called “non-small cell” cancer and who have a specific type of mutation.

These mutations (in what is called the epidermal growth factor receptor or EGFR) affect 10% to 25% of lung cancer patients in the United States and Europe, and between 30% and 40% in Asia.

The clinical trial involved nearly 680 people who were in the early stages of the disease (stages 1b to 3a), in more than 20 countries.

All had undergone surgery to remove the tumor. Then half of the patients took the daily treatment and the other half received a placebo.

Taking the pill resulted in a 51% reduction in the risk of death for the treated patients compared to the placebo group.

After five years, 88% of patients who received the treatment were still alive, compared with 78% of those who received the placebo.

These data are “impressive,” said Roy Herbst of Yale University, who presented the study in Chicago, in a press release.

The drug helps “prevent the disease from spreading to the brain, liver and bones,” he added at a press conference.

About one-third of cases of “non-small cell” cancer can be treated when detected, he said.

– already marketed –

“It’s hard for me to say how important these results are,” commented Nathan Pennell, of the Cleveland Clinic Foundation and not involved in the study, during the press conference.

“We have entered the era of personalized therapies for patients in the early stages” of the disease, he said, and “we should be moving away from undifferentiated treatment for everyone”, namely chemotherapy.

Osimertinib has already been authorized in dozens of countries and has been administered to an estimated 700,000 people, according to an AstraZeneca press release.

Its approval in the United States in 2020 was based on previous data, which showed an improvement in patients’ disease-free survival, that is, the time lived without cancer recurrence.

But not all physicians have embraced the treatment and were awaiting the overall survival data presented on Sunday, explained Roy Herbst.

The oncologist emphasized the need to “evaluate patients” to determine if they have the EGFR receptor mutation.

“Otherwise, we cannot use this new treatment,” he emphasized. Osimertinib, which acts on this receptor, can cause side effects such as severe fatigue, skin redness, or diarrhea.























