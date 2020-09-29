Former world number one player and second seed here Carolina Karilina Pliskova defeated Myer Sheriff 6-7, 6-2, 6-4 to advance to the second round of the French Open. Sheriff Roland is the first Egyptian player to qualify for the main draw in Garran.He gave a tough fight to the Czech Republic player who reached the semi-finals at Rolan Garren in 2017 in the first set. Piliskova will face Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia in the second round.

French Open 2017 champion Ostapenko easily defeated Madison Brangley of America 6–2, 6–1 in the first round.