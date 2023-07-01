Yesterday, the second day of al-Tashreeq, the pilgrims of the Sacred House of God threw stones at the three Jamarat easily and easily, starting with the small Jamarat, the middle one, and then the Jamarat al-Aqabah. Then the hasty pilgrims went to the Sacred House of God to perform the farewell circumambulation.

The Department of Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities said that the pilgrims of the official delegation of the Government of Dubai threw the three Jamarat yesterday.

The movement of pilgrims towards the Jamarat Bridge was characterized by ease in their paths in going to throw stones or returning to their places in Mina, or heading to Makkah Al-Mukarramah to perform the farewell circumambulation for those among them who hastened.