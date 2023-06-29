The pilgrims of the Sacred House of God spend their night in Mina’s hair after they performed the throwing of the three Jamarat on the first day of Tashreeq.

This year’s Hajj season witnessed the participation of more than 1.8 million pilgrims, with the maximum age limit for participants canceled after 3 years of being limited to those under sixty-five due to the restrictions imposed in the framework of confronting the Corona pandemic.

The Saudi authorities prepared for the presence of this large number of people in one place and at one time, as they deployed medical teams comprising 32,000 paramedics and 190 ambulances in the Mina area alone.

Tomorrow, Friday, the pilgrims throw the three Jamarat: Jamrat al-Aqaba, Jamrat al-Wusta and Jamrat al-Sughra on the second day of al-Tashreeq. After that, those in a hurry leave Mina before sunset on the second day of Tashreeq. Those of the pilgrims who are not in a hurry remain in Mina to stone the Jamarat on the third day of Tashreeq before heading to Makkah Al-Mukarramah to perform the farewell circumambulation.

The shrine of Mina is located between Makkah Al-Mukarramah and the shrine of Muzdalifah, seven kilometers northeast of the Grand Mosque. It is bordered on the side of Mecca by Jamrat al-Aqabah, and on the side of Muzdalifah, by the valley of Muhsir.

The shrine of Mina is of historical and religious importance. In it, the Prophet of God Ibrahim, peace be upon him, threw the Jamarat and sacrificed the ransom of Ismail, peace be upon him. Then the Messenger of God, Muhammad, may God’s prayers and peace be upon him, confirmed this act in the farewell pilgrimage and shaved, and Muslims followed his Sunnah throwing stones, slaughtering their gifts, and shaving.