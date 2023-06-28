Ahmed Shaaban, agencies (Makkah Al-Mukarramah)

The pilgrims of the Sacred House of God and the masses of Muslims around the world receive, this morning, Wednesday, the first day of Eid al-Adha, where they throw the embers of Aqaba, approach their gifts, shave or shorten their hair to loosen the ihram clothes, and some of them perform the ifadha circumambulation around the ancient house and run between Safa and Marwah.

Yesterday, the pilgrims of the Sacred House of God stood at the pure level of Arafat, and performed the greatest pillar of Hajj, in a scene of faith full of reverence and tranquility, calling on God Almighty to grant them pardon, forgiveness, mercy, and freedom from Hell.

After their departure from Arafat, the crowds settled in Muzdalifah, where they spent the night, while the traffic movement of the pilgrims between the sites, during the escalation and the exodus, witnessed smoothness and flexibility thanks to the relentless efforts made by the Saudi government, and the capabilities and arrangements it provided to organize the movement of the crowds and maintain their security and safety. And let the pilgrims enjoy safety, security, comfort and reassurance.

And the preacher on the day of Arafah, Sheikh Yusuf bin Muhammad, called for a meeting on love and harmony, and not to conflict and disperse.

And he added that «from among the Islamic texts that followed the affirmation of an order of unity, love, harmony, and the prohibition of conflict, division and disagreement».

And the General Authority for Statistics in Saudi Arabia announced yesterday that the total number of pilgrims reached 1,845,045 pilgrims, of whom 1,660,915 pilgrims came from outside the Kingdom through the various ports, while the number of domestic pilgrims reached 184,130 pilgrims.

The authority indicated that the number of countries benefiting from the Makkah Road initiative reached 7 countries, and the number of beneficiaries from this initiative reached 242,272 pilgrims. their immediate residence.

Scholars at Al-Azhar Al-Sharif praised the great success achieved by the Kingdom in organizing the Hajj season this year.

They told Al-Ittihad that the Kingdom has provided its best to serve the guests of Rahman, in all health, security and organizational aspects, and overcoming obstacles using the latest technology, artificial intelligence, and the electronic services system to facilitate the performance of rituals, and to provide full mechanical and human energies to serve the pilgrims so that they perform their rituals in comfort. And pleased.

The former Secretary General of the Islamic Research Academy in Al-Azhar Al-Sharif, Dr. Mohieddin Afifi, praised the success of this year’s Hajj, in his first full return after “Corona.” He told Al-Ittihad that this year witnessed large crowds of pilgrims who went to the Holy Land to perform the rituals, especially after the Corona period, and therefore this large gathering of pilgrims indicates the Kingdom’s keenness to provide all services to the guests of God.

Afifi stated, “The Kingdom’s efforts are a unique model in managing Hajj procedures and facilitating services on specific days and places. Humanity”.

In turn, the former head of the Fatwa Committee at Al-Azhar, Sheikh Abdul Hameed Al-Atrash, told Al-Ittihad that the Saudi authorities provided all facilities and services with great effort and deserve appreciation. He praised what Saudi Arabia is doing in terms of providing housing for pilgrims, working for their comfort, providing water and food, rehabilitating roads and providing transportation, expanding the paths, and developing holy sites.

Dr. Saif Rajab Qazmel, former dean of the Faculty of Sharia and Law at Al-Azhar University, also appreciated the success of the Hajj season as a result of the efforts made by the Kingdom in serving and securing the pilgrims who come to the holy sites from everywhere, and providing them with all facilities and care.

Qazamel told Al-Ittihad that the Kingdom spares no effort in providing all means of comfort and overcoming the difficulties facing the guests of Rahman, with continuous success and it was very clear, and we see millions of pilgrims at the Arafat stand performing the rituals with ease, order and without obstacles.