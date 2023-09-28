Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/28/2023 – 8:06

São Paulo, 28th – Pilgrim’s Pride, a North American chicken meat company controlled by JBS, announced late in the afternoon of Wednesday, 27th, that it will raise US$500 million in bonds in the United States maturing in 2034. offering was priced at 6.875%.

Demand exceeded supply by 4.5 times, according to sources close to the transaction.

In a statement, the company said it intends to use the proceeds from the fundraising, along with cash on hand, to repurchase outstanding 5.875% bonds due in 2027 and redeem any 2027 bonds that remain outstanding after consummation of the repurchase offer.

Earlier, Pilgrim’s Pride announced that it initiated a public offering to repurchase 5.875% bonds due in 2027 totaling US$850 million.

Pilgrim’s operates protein and prepared food processing plants in 14 U.S. states as well as Puerto Rico, Mexico, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and continental Europe.