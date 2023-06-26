Pilgrims of the Sacred House of God affiliated with the “Zayed Hajj Program” flocked to Mina today, to spend the day of perfusion, which is the first ritual of Hajj.

Yesterday, Sunday, the Administrative Committee of the Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan Foundation for Charitable and Humanitarian Works reviewed the camps of pilgrims of the Zayed Hajj Program in Mina, to ensure the availability of all means of comfort that help them spend their feelings in peace and ease, in coordination with the official mission of the General Authority for Islamic Affairs and Endowments and Hajj campaigns.

The Mina shrine is the first station for the rituals of Hajj in the holy sites, where the pilgrims of the Sacred House of God spend the day of al-Tarwiyah in this shrine, amid full preparations by all concerned parties that exert all their energies and capabilities to provide means of comfort, security and reassurance to the pilgrims of the Sacred House of God.

The pilgrims of the program will also begin to leave Mina’s hair on Tuesday to go to stand at the level of Arafah, “the second of the rites and the greatest pillar of Hajj,” before descending to Muzdalifah on their way to Mina again to throw the Jamarat of the Great Aqaba and overnight and throw stones during the days of Tashreeq.

The administrative committee of the institution reassured the families of senior citizens affiliated with the Zayed Hajj Program for the pilgrims of the Sacred House of God, noting that all administrative staff and Hajj campaigns affiliated with it are making every effort to meet all the basic needs of the pilgrims of the program.

The Zayed Hajj Program is the first program of its kind that works to facilitate the performance of Hajj for those who are unable with limited income, and 600 low-income Emiratis benefit from this program annually and 400 beneficiaries from outside the country, and they are chosen by the country’s embassies in cooperation with official bodies and organizations Trusted according to the required conditions and standards.