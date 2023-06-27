Today, Monday, the pilgrims of the Sacred House of God affiliated with the “Zayed Hajj Program” flocked to Mina’s shrine today, on Tarwiyah Day.

Yesterday, Sunday, the Administrative Committee of the Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan Foundation for Charitable and Humanitarian Works reviewed the camps of pilgrims of the Zayed Hajj Program in Mina, to ensure the availability of all means of comfort that help them spend their feelings in peace and ease, in coordination with the official mission of the General Authority for Islamic Affairs and Endowments and campaigns Pilgrimage.

The Mina shrine is the first station of the Hajj rituals in the holy sites, where the pilgrims of the Sacred House of God spend the day of al-Tarwiyah in this shrine, amid full preparations from all concerned parties that exert all their energies and capabilities to provide comfort, security and reassurance to the pilgrims of the Sacred House of God.

The pilgrims of the program will also begin to leave Mash’ar Mina on Tuesday to stand at the level of Arafah, “the greatest pillar of Hajj,” before descending to Muzdalifah on their way to Mina again to throw Jamrat al-Aqaba al-Kubra and overnight and throw stones during the days of Tashreeq.

The administrative committee of the institution reassured the families of senior citizens affiliated with the Zayed Hajj Program for the pilgrims of the Sacred House of God, noting that all administrative staff and Hajj campaigns affiliated with it are making every effort to meet all the basic needs of the pilgrims of the program.

The Zayed Hajj Program is the first program of its kind that works to facilitate the performance of the Hajj for those who are unable with limited income, and 600 low-income Emiratis benefit from this program annually and 400 beneficiaries from outside the country, and they are chosen by the country’s embassies in cooperation with reliable official bodies and organizations According to the required conditions and standards.