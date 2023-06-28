The pilgrims of the Sacred House of God began performing the Ifaadah circumambulation in the Holy Mosque of Mecca, amid a spiritual and spiritual atmosphere full of security and faith, and an integrated system of services prepared by the government of the “Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques” in Saudi Arabia.

According to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), today, Wednesday, the pilgrims arrived at the Grand Mosque to perform the Ifaadhah circumambulation amid an integrated organization and a safe healthy environment, as the Grand Mosque, the courtyard, the corridors and squares were sterilized and purified with the latest mechanisms and equipment designated for that, before the arrival of the pilgrims and after they left the ancient House of God. .

The General Presidency for the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque has prepared the pathways designated for the entry of the guests of Rahman with systematic plans, procedures and mechanisms for crowd management, which were developed in advance to ensure their safety, security and comfort, in coordination and effective and permanent communication with all concerned authorities in the Grand Mosque.