Sky News Arabia monitored large numbers of pilgrims who flocked to Mina after Muzdalifah to throw the Jamarat.

The process of stoning the smallest pillar was distinguished by its organization, as security men supervised the management of the crowds, in addition to those responsible for the pilgrims’ regiments.

The Jamarat facilities are distinguished by many facilities that have been added for the convenience of pilgrims, such as air conditioning, guiding boards, and paths designed to complete the stoning process without any obstacles.

Among the distinctive additions in the facility are umbrellas and air-conditioning fans that distribute mist to reduce the temperature, in addition to escalators, and the integration of cameras to reduce suffocation during the stoning of the Jamarat.

There are also ambulance services on site to provide the necessary care for pilgrims in emergency cases.