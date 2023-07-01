The pilgrims of the official delegation of the Government of Dubai, male and female employees of government departments in the emirate, expressed their warmest congratulations and blessings to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, and his brother, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and to His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, and their brothers, Their Highnesses, Rulers of the Emirates, and His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Crown Princes, on the occasion of Eid Al-Adha.

A number of Dubai government employees, male and female, who are members of the official Hajj mission, expressed through an audio recording of them on Instagram, the Department of Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities in Dubai / iacaddubai @/, their congratulations, joy and overwhelming happiness in performing the Hajj and what it includes of spirituality, self-assurance, a sense of comfort, reverence and supplication to God Almighty, appreciating them The role of the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department in Dubai is to continuously follow up and harness all efforts to serve the members of the mission, praying to God to accept their obedience.

For his part, the head of the official Hajj mission of the Government of Dubai, Dr. Muhammad Suhail Al Muhairi, reassured the families of the pilgrims of the official mission that all pilgrims are safe and sound.