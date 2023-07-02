The pilgrims of the official mission of the Dubai government, male and female employees of government departments in the emirate, expressed their warmest congratulations and blessings to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, and his brother, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai. And to His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, and their brothers, Their Highnesses the Rulers of the Emirates, and to His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, and the Crown Princes, on the occasion of Eid Al-Adha, and they gave great thanks for Their guidance, concern and support for the pilgrims of the official delegation of the Government of Dubai.

A number of Dubai government employees, male and female, who are members of the official Hajj mission, via an audio recording of them on “Instagram”, the Department of Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities in Dubai, expressed their congratulations, joy and overwhelming happiness in performing the Hajj, and what it includes of spirituality and self-assurance, and a sense of comfort, reverence and supplication to God Almighty. Almighty, appreciating the role of the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department in Dubai in continuous follow-up, and harnessing all efforts to serve the members of the mission, praying to God to accept their obedience.

For his part, the head of the official Hajj mission of the Dubai government, Dr. Muhammad Suhail Al Muhairi, reassured the families of the pilgrims of the official mission that all pilgrims are safe and sound.

Dr. Muhammad Al-Muhairi: “All pilgrims of the official mission are safe and sound.”