Abdullah Abu Deif, Ahmed Shaaban (Makkah Al-Mukarramah)

Today, Monday, the pilgrims of the Sacred House of God head to Upper Mina to spend the day of al-Tarwiyah, at the beginning of performing the rituals before performing the greatest pillar of Hajj, standing in Arafat tomorrow, Tuesday.

Mash’ar Mina witnessed, from an early age, extensive and advanced service preparations, through governmental complementarity, which exerts all its energies and capabilities to provide means of comfort, security and reassurance to the pilgrims of the Sacred House of God, and to prepare their needs so that they can perform their rituals with ease, ease and reverence, as the authorities provided all security, medical and catering services. And means of transportation to facilitate their pilgrimage to the Sacred House of God and perform their rituals with spirituality and tranquility, stressing the importance of governmental and service agencies striving to implement everything that would make their tasks a success in the Hajj season.

The security sectors deployed in the squares and roads leading to the Grand Mosque and the holy sites provide everything that serves the movement of the guests of Rahman, and ensures the smooth flow of traffic, especially with the start of their arrival at their camps in Mina.

The sorting and control points contribute to directing those coming to Makkah and Jeddah, and those coming from Makkah to Taif, to the alternative route during the escalation and escalation, as well as preventing unauthorized cars from entering the holy sites within the framework of the preparations and readiness of the security sectors, in all roads, entrances and exits during the Hajj season.

The General Traffic Department had issued interactive traffic maps for the current Hajj season, which aims to facilitate the movement of the guests of Rahman between the holy sites, and includes traffic directions and itineraries in Makkah Al-Mukarramah and the holy sites.

In addition, the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, issued an order to host 1,000 pilgrims from the families of the martyrs who participated in “Decisive Storm” from the people of the Kingdom, and 1,000 pilgrims from the families of the martyrs from the Yemeni forces, as part of the program for the guests of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques. For Hajj, Umrah and visit. The Kingdom makes great efforts for the convenience of pilgrims every year, and creates new initiatives and applications to provide services and facilities for the comfort of the pilgrims, confirming the important role of the Kingdom.

This year, the Kingdom presented many initiatives within the program to serve the guests of Rahman, under the slogan “A Hajj that is easier and safer”, to facilitate and alleviate the burden of pilgrims, especially after raising the numbers of pilgrims to what they were before the “Corona” pandemic, and among the most prominent initiatives is the “Makkah Road” to end the procedures Traveling from the departure lounge in their countries to their residence in Makkah and Madinah, and the “Welcome” initiative, which provides all services and facilities to perform their rituals.

The Mobsuroon initiative also provides special services to receive people of determination with visual impairments inside the Grand Mosque and its squares, and facilitates the performance of Umrah and Hajj rituals.

The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah launched the “Bridges” initiative to enhance relations, communication with countries, cooperation and cultural exchange with European embassies, and to facilitate procedures for those coming from these countries.

The General Presidency for the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque also launched the “Umbrella of Protection” initiative to distribute umbrellas to pilgrims to protect them from the sun’s rays, and the “With Wisdom” initiative for good dealing with visitors, educating them and directing them with good advice, in addition to more than 14 electronic applications to serve the guests of Rahman, including « Naqul”, “Lights of Remembrance” and “The Noble Qur’an”, in addition to smart robots that work to create an atmosphere of faith for the guests of Rahman, and harness social networking sites, to communicate and interact with them, and introduce them to services, programs and initiatives.

The current Hajj season is witnessing 185 programs that rely mainly on artificial intelligence in the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque.

The “smart cleansing vacuum cleaners” are among the most prominent applications that are used during the Hajj season this year, as they operate manually and electronically by providing them with artificial intelligence mapping technology and an electronic application developed by the Agency for Field Services and Affairs in Makkah.

The Presidency of the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques continues to rely on artificial intelligence for the second year in a row through the use of identification robots in the King Abdul Aziz Complex for the Kiswa of the Kaaba, which provides visitors with an explanation of the holdings in it that belong to the Holy Kaaba, including old pieces of the Kiswa and some of its components and the history of the development of the Sacred House of God.

The use of robots has been greatly expanded this year in receiving pilgrims, and providing them with superior technology that allows them to be used in distributing Zamzam water, sterilization, epidemic control and thermal cameras, which reduces infection transmission rates with the large number of pilgrims who are in the same place for long periods.