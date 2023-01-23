Lakes of Moreno, Jalisco.- An accident occurred this Sunday morning on the León – Aguascalientes highway, in the municipality of Lakes of Morenoleft as balance a family of 11 members injured.

The accident occurred during early hours hour this Sunday at kilometer 48 of the aforementioned road.

According to preliminary information circulated in the local media, a 3.5-ton vehicle hit by range against a 2007 Lincoln pickup truck.

With the force of the impact the passenger van came out projected from the road to be shocked against a tree still side stand of road.

The result was 11 injured people, of which six are adults and five are minors, who were reported with non-serious injuries.

All the people said they originated from the municipality of Irapuato, Guanajuato, where they were going back.

The mishap was attended by municipal authorities and elements of the State Unit of Civil Protection and Firefighters Jalisco (UEPCBJ) stationed in that region.