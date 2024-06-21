Yesterday, Abu Dhabi Police received the delegations of the country’s pilgrims and its official delegation through Zayed International Airport with flowers, after performing the rituals and returning safely and securely to the homeland.

The Traffic and Security Patrols Directorate congratulated the pilgrims for performing the rituals, and in turn, they expressed their happiness with the distinguished efforts made by Abu Dhabi Police in the country of happiness, joy and prosperity.

They praised the great services provided by the UAE to the guests of God.