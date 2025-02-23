Pilgrimage was this: Asturias and its three paths of Santiago

Asturias is that place where you can still live the authenticity of pilgrimage on the Camino de Santiago. Far from the massification of other areas, in the Principality it is possible to find three tours of this popular less traveled route and where the pilgrim is not encouraged only to walk. He is encouraged to live the trip.

It doesn’t matter which of the three tours is chosen. If the challenge of making kilometers on the primitive road is preferred; If you are more to feel close to that of the coast; or if you want to discover the Asturian mining culture in that of El Salvador.

Everyone has a nature, genuine villages and cities. Also that when pilgrimage is more than likely that the traveler ran into people who inhabit the territory, with a strong feeling of belonging and a lucid understanding of the importance of taking care of their environment.

It will not matter if it is chosen to go on foot or by bicycle. Any option is valid and opens the door to experience each trip to its own rhythm and connecting with them and with those who cross at each stage.

Three roads in a single territory

He did not know, but when the Asturian king Alfonso II traveled from Oviedo/Uviéu to Santiago de Compostela in the ninth century to see, for the first time, the remains of the apostle Santiago, he was creating the Camino de Santiago. Therefore, in Asturias is the Primitive path. Origin of all others, runs between the Asturian capital and the port of Acebo along a total of 145.6 kilometers – 141.9 if the variant of the hospitals is taken.

For its rugged and demanding landscapes of some of its stages, the primitive path is for experienced hikers or pilgrims willing to take it easy. Something recommended, if we take into account that each step leads to places of high heritage value such as the Cathedral of Oviedo or the monastery of San Salvador de Cornellana, in Salas; Already mountainous councils loaded with the charm granted by the remoteness of the world, as Grandas de Salime.

In this walk there are no watches, The organization is a thing of each pilgrimalthough, as a reference, the primitive path can be traveled in seven days by bicycle and in nine walking.

For wave lovers and cliffs and traced by pulling Llano, Asturias also has the Coast Road. From him, we find a trace already in the Middle Ages, when it was a usual route for the pilgrimage that linked with Europe.

At present, it consists of 280 kilometers that take parallel to the Asturian coast. The smell of saltpeter and the wind on the face are the mark of the house. The beaches appearing here and there and sailor villas, such as Llanes, Ribadesella/Ribseya, Gijón/Xixón or A Veigadeo/Vegadeo, in which there is always a restaurant in which to give a good fish and seafood account newly arrived, too.

About nine days by bicycle or 12 on foot are enough to complete a path of the coast that has a request for the pilgrim: take care of the landscape.





Because yes, in Asturias who pilgrims ends up being part of the road. Something that is especially evident in the Camino de El Salvadorwhich leads the traveler to immerse himself inside the Principality, both geographically and emotionally.

This path, like the primitive, goes from mountains. With the beginning in León and term in Oviedo/Uviéu, most of its layout run through Asturias giving the walker seen as impressive as those of the port of Pajares, high on the way as special as Mieres del Camín, guardian of the essence of culture mining of this land; and an industrial heritage in the form of Castilletes that inevitably attracts the attention of who contemplates them for the first time.

With its almost 60 kilometers and about three days of march, Oviedo/Uviéu awaits the pilgrim, who must know that from the capital of the Principality it is possible to take the primitive path and that, in addition, this primitive path It is connected to the coast. In Inverse sense, too.

A wide network of shelters

One of the questions that ask themselves to pilgrimage is: “Where am I going to sleep?” In this case, the answer is clear: in the hostels of the Principality network. Ideally, it would be to get carried away and spend the night in those who appear stage by stage. However, for whom this possibility is totally discarded, it is always useful to know that all information related to them can be consulted in their section in the Asturias Tourism Website.





Eat the way

As a word game is great. As reality, too. Asturian cuisine does not need a presentation and, whatever the chosen path, its quality (and quantity) are taken for granted. Here, gastronomy is born from a close relationship with nature, from a commitment determined by proximity, local and season. It is with the product of the farmer, the farmer and the fisherman that then works in the kitchens of any establishment, whether a laureate restaurant or a modest town bar.



