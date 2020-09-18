Pilgrimage Almost all Jewish pilgrims turned back from the Ukrainian-Belarusian border

Lukashenko ordered his government to help Hasidic Jews cross the border but failed.

Belarus and more than a thousand Hasidic Jewish pilgrims camped at the border stations between Ukraine and Ukraine surrendered on Friday and returned to the Belarusian side. Spokesmen from both the Ukrainian and Belarusian border guards confirmed to the AFP news agency that there were only a few pilgrims at the border on Friday night.

Hasidic Jews began arriving at the border by family last Monday. On Tuesday, there were already a group of a thousand pilgrims at the border stations that Ukraine was not allowed into the country due to corona restrictions. Most of the pilgrims were from Israel, but there were people from at least the United States and France. Many had arrived in Minsk on charter flights.

Pilgrims the destination was the city of Breslov in central Ukraine, where they planned to travel to celebrate the Jewish New Year beginning on Saturday.

The Hasidis meet annually in Breslov as a rabbi Nachmanin in the grave. Died in 1810, Nachman was the founder of the Jewish revival movement Baal Shem Tovin granddaughter’s son.

Belarusian news agency Belta told reporters on Wednesday that the president Alexander Lukashenko had ordered the country’s government to negotiate a “green corridor” for the pilgrims.

At the same time, both Ukraine and Israel asked the pilgrims to return home and quarantine promptly due to the disease situation.

According to figures published by Belta, 2,558 Jewish pilgrims, of whom about 1,200, set out to continue their journey from Minsk to the border with Belarus.

Ukraine the border guard said on friday that it had arrested a few illegal pilgrims from the borders with hungary, poland and romania. The detainees were Israeli and U.S. citizens.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi wished the Jews a Happy New Year on Friday and complained that Ukraine had been “forced to restrict mass rallies” for security reasons.