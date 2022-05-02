Puebla.- One person died and fifteen more were injured after the passenger bus in which pilgrims were traveling fell into a ravine located on the Huehuetlán El Grande- Los Angeles Tetela highway, according to information confirmed by the Puebla authorities.

According to the first reports, the driver of the bus that transported pilgrims in the capital of Puebla would have lost control on a curve, which caused the unit to go off the road and fall into an area of ​​vegetation at the height of the town of Aguacate.

After the accident that occurred on the afternoon of this Sunday, elements of the Municipal Police of Puebla, Civil Protection of the entity and the Mexican Red Cross went to the scene to help the victims.

The Puebla Citizen Security Secretariat (SSC) published a post on its social networks, where it reported what happened. It said that “Police, Traffic and Municipal Civil Protection personnel attend to people injured in a bus mishap on the road to Huehuetlán El Grande-Los Angeles Tetela.”

The injured bus was heading to Santa Clara Ocuyucan, which presented problems in the braking system, for which the authorities initiated the corresponding investigations, according to official information.

Elements of expert services also came to the scene to lift the body of a person who lost his life during the accident, whose identity has not been revealed by the authorities. Meanwhile, the paramedics gave pre-hospital care to 12 people who were injured and transferred three who were seriously injured to a nearby hospital.

According to information from local media, the pilgrims boarded the unit to go to the sanctuary of a religious figure that is located in the municipality of Huehuetlán el Grande.