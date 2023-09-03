Pileage on BR-277 leaves at least five dead in Paraná

A pileup this Saturday, 2nd, on the BR-277, in Balsa Nova, Paraná, left at least five dead, according to the Federal Highway Police. A truck even caught fire in the accident and dozens of vehicles left the track with the crash near São Luiz do Purunã.

The highway was completely banned in the direction of Ponta Grossa. Fire Department teams went to the scene to assist the victims.

Among the vehicles involved in the accident was a bus carrying the under-17 delegation of Londrina Esporte Clube. In an official note, the club reported that all athletes, members of the coaching staff and also the driver were not injured.



