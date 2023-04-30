According to eyewitnesses, who spoke to “Sky News Arabia” from Khartoum, hundreds of corpses are scattered in various streets, some of which have begun to rot and emit an unpleasant smell, and the numbers are still subject to continuous increase.

Fatima Suleiman, who left Khartoum hours ago heading to Egypt, says, “Not a single street in Khartoum is devoid of the smell of the dead. Some bodies have lost their identity, and some of their families left the country and were unable to bury them. Until this moment, no health or humanitarian organizations have even reached them.” Now because of the continuation of the fighting between the two sides.

Muhammad Abdel Jalil, who left the country with her on the same flight, says that one of his cousins ​​went missing a few days ago, and the family could not find him or his body, and most of them were forced to leave the country because of the intensification of the beatings and the targeting of civilians in various parts of the country, and the family fears that he may have been killed In the confrontations, they were unable to bury him, describing the matter as an unparalleled human tragedy.

catastrophic crisis

In this regard, Al-Sadiq Muhammad, Director of the International Agency for Development and Aid in Sudan, says that the health and environmental situation in Sudan is on the verge of a catastrophic crisis, with the spread of corpses in the streets.

Muhammad points out that the majority of health and service organizations in the country have stopped working since the outbreak of the crisis about two weeks ago, which increases the seriousness of the current health situation, calling on international organizations to press for the resumption of their work to prevent an environmental and health disaster, and he also demanded that all the dead be buried in honor of them and achieve Human principle.

overstock

As for the Sudanese doctor and activist, Dalia Al-Kabbashi, she describes the health situation in Sudan as “catastrophic,” noting that since the clashes began about two weeks ago, roads and hospitals are filled with corpses.

Kabashi says that Khartoum is still suffering from extremely poor humanitarian conditions, as corpses are piled up in the streets, despite the efforts of volunteers to bury them, in a scene that violates human dignity.

Water and electricity services are also lacking in some neighborhoods of Khartoum due to frequent breakdowns as a result of the bombing, and the accumulation of dirt in the streets portends an environmental disaster and the pollution of drinking water.

60 out of 86 hospitals in the capital and the states are out of service, which means that 69 percent of health facilities have stopped providing services.

Currently, 26 hospitals are partially operating and are also threatened with interruption due to the interruption of medical and food supply services and the interruption of electricity and water services.

Clashes between the army and the Rapid Support Forces enter the thirteenth day in a row, with which the humanitarian conditions of the Sudanese have worsened.