Pilates is a discipline that allows you to improve various aspects of your physiquesuch as flexibility, balance, strength and control. It includes both free body exercises and others in which different tools are used, which can be both the classic Pilates ones and some smaller ones that are more accessible to everyone.

Which of these Pilates tools do you know?

The reformer It is one of the most well-known Pilates tools, since it was invented by Joseph Pilates himself and it is a machine equipped with a mobile carriage, springs, straps and a bar. Thanks to this tool you can perform various exercises that can be adapted to your abilities and possibilities. The reformer is used to improve both core strength and flexibility and to improve spinal alignment.

The second most well-known large tool is the Cadillacand it is a structure very similar to that of a canopy bed, which includes vertical and horizontal bars, springs, straps and trapezes. The exercises on this tool can be performed standing, lying supine or prone, sitting or suspended in the air. It is often used in rehabilitationas it can help support the body and allows for controlled and safe movements.

Another of the great tools is the Chairand it is a compact chair equipped with a solid base and a mobile platform that is connected to springs that provide resistance. Even if it has smaller dimensions than the two previous machines, it allows you to do a full workoutworking on balance, coordination and strength.

As for the smaller tools in Pilates, for example, you can use the elastic bandwhich is very light and versatile and allows you to add some resistance to the exercises performed on the mat. Another commonly used tool is the stickwhich can be used in different variations of some mat pilates exercises.

Finally, a very interesting tool is the magic circlewhich is a ring that is used to make exercises much more intense, since it is made of flexible materials that offer a certain resistance and can be used to work on the arms, legs and core.

And do you practice classic Pilates with large equipment, or do you prefer free body with small equipment?