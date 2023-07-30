Blessed behind the Lithuanian Meilutyte who snatches the world record, and the American King. Ceccon 5th in the 50m backstroke
Loses the world record, but earns a great bronze, Benedetta Pilato in the final of the 50 breaststroke at the Fukuoka World Championships. The eighteen-year-old from Taranto is in her third consecutive medal in three editions and after two silvers she conquers the bronze in 30″04 behind the new Lithuanian record holder Ruta Meilutyte, author of 29″16 from 29″30 which Pilato held since 2021, and then equaled in the semifinal by the Lithuanian Olympian. For Benny it is also the medal of change to dedicate to coach Vito D’Onghia with whom he worked for 13 years. “He will always be my number one fan.” Benny will train in Turin with Antonio Satta. “A medal that was needed after a complicated year, too bad about the weather, I would have finished second with the battery time”. Meilutyte is confirmed as golden, for Anita Bottazzo a fifth place in 30”11. Pilato was defending champion of the 100m breaststroke which she did not compete at the World Championships. She warmly says Benny: “I’m happy with how I finished the season after a complicated year. Last year it was a different World Cup, after an Olympics: here there was much more competition. Lost the championship primacy? I expected it: but he had a time almost like a man ”. It is the sixth medal for Italy, the first bronze after Thomas Ceccon’s gold in the 50m butterfly and the 4 silvers. For Meilutyte, the return to the primacy 10 years later: a longer return to the top.
Thomas Ceccon is fifth in 24”58 in the 50m backstroke, and comes out satisfied despite not having won a medal, then he says: “I wanted 4 medals, I got 3. The whole team lacks a bit of determination. It’s always hard to repeat yourself. Except for the backstroke I did the best times, if you work well then you collect. I have to work on the details for Paris.” The American Hinter Armstrong triumphs in 24″05 and dethrones his compatriot Justin Ress, at 19 cents, bronze for the Chinese Xu Jiayu at 24″50, the Polish Masiuk fourth at 24″57, for Thomas 8 cents less and he would have been bronze .
Even Ahmed Hafnaoui, a Tunisian who trains in the USA, shakes the world record in the 1500m of the Chinese Sun Yang until the last meters, which has stood since 2012 in London in 14’31″02: the Tunisian Olympian and world champion of 400m and 800m , takes over from Gregorio Paltrinieri touching half a second behind the Chinese and printing 14’31″54, record of the championships (snatched from the blue from 14’32″80 in 2022) and African. It was a duel with the American Olympian Robert Finke in 14’31”59, a US record, third was the Australian Samuel Short in 14’37”28, fourth was the Irishman Daniel Wiffen in 14’43”01. Absent Greg returned to Italy after four grueling races.
