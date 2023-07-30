Loses the world record, but earns a great bronze, Benedetta Pilato in the final of the 50 breaststroke at the Fukuoka World Championships. The eighteen-year-old from Taranto is in her third consecutive medal in three editions and after two silvers she conquers the bronze in 30″04 behind the new Lithuanian record holder Ruta Meilutyte, author of 29″16 from 29″30 which Pilato held since 2021, and then equaled in the semifinal by the Lithuanian Olympian. For Benny it is also the medal of change to dedicate to coach Vito D’Onghia with whom he worked for 13 years. “He will always be my number one fan.” Benny will train in Turin with Antonio Satta. “A medal that was needed after a complicated year, too bad about the weather, I would have finished second with the battery time”. Meilutyte is confirmed as golden, for Anita Bottazzo a fifth place in 30”11. Pilato was defending champion of the 100m breaststroke which she did not compete at the World Championships. She warmly says Benny: “I’m happy with how I finished the season after a complicated year. Last year it was a different World Cup, after an Olympics: here there was much more competition. Lost the championship primacy? I expected it: but he had a time almost like a man ”. It is the sixth medal for Italy, the first bronze after Thomas Ceccon’s gold in the 50m butterfly and the 4 silvers. For Meilutyte, the return to the primacy 10 years later: a longer return to the top.