The little girl has become a woman. She swims like a woman and above all speaks like a woman. Benedetta Pilato is no longer the child prodigy who only knows how to make a difference in the 50m. Yesterday, at the Absolute Championships in Riccione, he gave yet another demonstration of his power in the water and his maturity off it. Too early to say that the Italian national team has found its new captain. But Benny certainly expresses himself as a leader. The first goal of the season is achieved. With the victory and the time of 1’05 “80 he gets, by a wide margin, the time for the 2024 Paris Olympics in the 100 breaststroke. In these three years he worked hard to build the two tanks. Two pools beautifully distributed, with a return in 34”91. To do this she moved to Turin. «This success is thanks to the work done in these three months with Antonio Satta, but if it hadn’t been for everything I learned at home I certainly wouldn’t be here».

Then the conversation becomes more serious and Benedetta launches her personal e heartfelt appeal against violence against women. «I can’t think that if I find a good boyfriend or husband I should consider myself lucky. All men must respect women. All human beings must be respected. We here compete with the red ribbon on our suits, but it is madness to have to make these appeals in 2023. I don’t want my children to be born in this climate. I don’t want them to not be able to feel free. It is unacceptable, and even more unacceptable that when we turn on the television it is almost normal to learn of a new woman killed. Sport must transmit healthy values, and I am at the forefront to do so.”

Arianna Castiglioni placed behind Pilate with 1’06”76. Bronze for just two cents for the Genoese Martina Carraro (1’06”78). At the start of the day Thomas Ceccon took the Olympic pass in his 100m backstroke. 52″82 with a super 25″34 at 50, but the phenomenon from Schio is not satisfied: «Happy for the pass. I’m just saying this. I’ve been feeling sick lately, but I don’t want to go into too much detail. I wanted to get the Paris paperwork done these days. Now I’m going home because I need to rest.”

In the 100 butterfly bronze for the Ligurian Alberto Razzetti who finishes in 52”49. In the 100 breaststroke, Ludovico Viberti from Turin surprisingly wins and flies at the World Championships in Doha with 59″38.