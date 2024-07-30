Benedetta Pilato, Elisa Di Francisca apologizes to the Italian swimmer. “I owed it to her”

“I apologized, I owed it to him.” Elisa Di Francisca called Benedetta Pilato, after that ‘is there or is there’ said on Rai TV (during the Notti Olimpiche programme) commenting on the words of the swimmer in the 100m breaststroke at Paris 2024 who finished fourth, just one hundredth of a second away from the bronze medal.

The words of Elisa Di Francisca during Notti Olimpiche



“I didn’t understand anything, I don’t know if she’s pretending or not. Do another one to understand what she meant, with subtitles. I honestly didn’t understand it. She was hurt, objectively hurt. It’s not possible. It’s absurd, this interview is surreal. What did she come here for? I shudder, that’s all I’ll say.”







Regret for the podium missed, but the 19 year old champion from Puglia had expressed above all happiness for the great race she had completed. “I tried until the end, I’m sorry, but they are tears of joy, I’m very happy, it was the best day of my life. I’m very happy because a year ago I wasn’t able to do this race, I tried from the first meter. Yesterday I thanked all the people who are close to me for not being conditioned by the race”, she told Rai. Adding: “We can start again from here, this is a starting point: the changes have helped me a lot and have made me grow. I didn’t think I would get on the podium because I was in the side lane, it’s a shame because a hundredth is really s***. In Tokyo I wasn’t even in the final, I was disqualified, so it’s fine this way”.

“Far be it from me to judge defeats,” former foil fencer Elisa Di Francisca told Ansa. That sentence is unfortunate, but I am like that, without filters. I don’t know her story, I didn’t understand what she meant: on the phone I explained, she said hers. I would like to meet her, after the Games”

“I didn’t win 200 Olympics, but only one, at the last thrust, and some say it was a stroke of luck”, added Elisa Di Francisca. “Therefore, no presumption: simply, I don’t know the story of Benedetta Pilato, and I didn’t understand what she was saying about her fourth place. Everyone – explains the former champion of Italian and world foil – expresses his own opinion: mine was that, but far be it from me to talk about defeat. Imagine, I have experienced so many defeats, I wrote a book about them…”. Di Francisca reiterates, however, that, in her opinion, it is a question of form rather than substance. “I read controversies that honestly seem absurd to me. I am made like that, irreverent, without filters. What I say I think, if you meet me while I’m having tea or on TV. Many call me a b…, but I don’t wear a mask. And in any case, it’s better that they blame me rather than Pilate.”

Federica Pellegrini defends Bendetta Pilato: “Everyone has their own dreams”

In the last few hours, Federica Pellegrini had come into the pool to defend Benedetta Pilato. “I feel like saying something about Benedetta Pilato’s interview last night… Each of us is different, each of us has different dreams and different expectations!! It’s nice to see (from the outside) winning golds in ways that may seem simple, but it is ABSOLUTELY not like that!! Sometimes a fourth place, even if just a little, is our biggest dream!! – the words of the Divine in a story published on Instagram -. Why?! Because Benny went out in the heat at his first Olympics and last night showed up with the seventh time!! Everyone likes MEDALS but … (and I only understood this at my last Olympics) sometimes the journey counts much more!! The HEAVY MEDALS will come, Benny is ONLY 19 years old!! LET HER DREAM WHAT SHE WANTS!!!”.