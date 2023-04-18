In the specialties of which he is world champion Greg was unable to obtain the time limit of 14’48”, while Simona Quadarella also took the ticket for the 400 freestyle

From our correspondent Stefano Arcobelli

There are 12 Azzurri qualified for the World Championships in July at the end of the Spring Championships in Riccione, and Gregorio Paltrinieri is not officially there yet, who in the 1500m of which he is world champion finished 1” from the time limit of 14’48”. Don’t worry: Greg will still be in Fukuoka and he will start from the back. Today in the finals that completed the Spring the pass was detached by Benedetta Pilato in the 50 breaststroke and Margherita Panziera, while Simona Quadarella also detached the ticket for the 400 freestyle.

Bind — Mission accomplished for Benedetta Pilato: the world pass is taken in the 50 who saw her establish herself at 14 as the precocious blue and who from 2021 also see her as world record holder in 29″30. After 29″84 in the heat, the eighteen-year-old from Taranto reaches the final in 30″08, under the required time of 30″20 and beats Arianna Castiglioni 30″57 and Martina Carraro 30″71, both forced to pass from the last test of the Settecolli . “I took off a weight”, said the Apulian world and European champion of the 100m. Nicoló Martinenghi wins the men’s 50m breaststroke in 26″90 and tames Simone Cerasuolo 26″96 and Federico Poggio 27″19 with experience. A race on the wire but with a world champion good at marking the dangerous competition. The time limit was 26”90. See also MotoGP Austin, Marquez's comeback like Bastianini's

Poker — Simona Quadarella completes the tricolor poker dominating the 400m freestyle after 800-200-1500m, a feat that was missing from the Pellegrini years and hits the time limit in 4’05″83, beaten by Antonietta Cesarano 4’08″97 and Giulia Ramatelli 4’12 ”64. In the 400 medley Alberto Razzetti rejects Pier Andrea Matteazzi in 4’14”37 in 4’17”83 and Samuele Martelli, Florentine from 2003 author of 4’19”07. Margherita Panziera, tri-European champion and twice fourth at the World Championships, also qualifies in the 200m after an excellent 2’08”12 (30”65, 1’03”12, 1’35”60) despite her physical problems. The Aniene color bearer beats Carlotta Toni 2’13”37 and Francesca Furfaro 2’13”46.

Second fatal — Gregorio Paltrinieri is a second short of the time limit for the pass but his 14’49”02 is the fifth fastest time in the world in the 1500m and he can feel equally reassured. Greg beats Matteo Lamberti author of the tenth Italian time ever in 15’05”40 and Ivan Giovannoni 15’08”05. The world champion will obviously have no problems qualifying but the time limits were really low especially in the middle distance races. Finally, the 50 female butterfly goes to the bell Viola Scotto Di Carlo in 26”22: at 7 cents the Italian record holder Silvia Di Pietro, at 43 the Bolognese Costanza Cocconcelli. See also Cristiano Ronaldo misses incredible goal opportunity: the video travels the world

The Qualified — These are the Azzurri already promoted to the World Cup. Men: Leonardo Deplano (50 freestyle), Marco De Tullio (400 freestyle), Thomas Ceccon (100 backstroke), Matteo Restivo (200 backstroke), Federico Poggio and Nicolò Martinenghi (100 breaststroke), Alberto Razzetti (200 farf.). Women: Simona Quadarella (400-800-1500 freestyle), Margherita Panziera (200 backstroke), Benedetta Pilato (50 breaststroke), Lisa Angiolini (100 breaststroke), Sara Franceschi (200-400 medley). U/D mixed relays.

April 17 – 7.58pm

