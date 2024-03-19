The fear of some people of heights, turbulence and other scenarios that make experiences in the flights can be tense have led to the identification of routes that could be the most 'intricate'.

For this reason, the 'Turbli' web portalwhich has an interactive map that tries to predict the levels of turbulence that will occur during trips, developed a list of the flights that had the highest amount of turbulence in their record on its routes around the world during the year 2023.

For the study, the eddy dissipation rate (edr) was taken into account. This represents the measurement of the intensity of turbulence at a point specific flight.

What are the most turbulent airplane flight routes in the world?



In total, the leaders in charge of the investigation They estimated the analysis at 150,000 long and short distance flights globally. These were the results:

1. Santiago (SCL), Chile – Santa Cruz de la Sierra (VVI), Bolivia: 17,568 edr.

2. Almaty (ALA), Kazakhstan – Bishkek (FRU), Kyrgyzstan: 17,457 edr.

3. Lanzhou (LHW), China – Chengdu (CTU), China: 16.75 edr.

4. Centrair (NGO), Japan – Sendai (SDJ), Japan: 16,579 edr.

5. Milan (MXP), Italy – Geneva (GVA), Switzerland: 16,398 edr.

6. Lanzhou (LHW), China – Xianyang (XIY), China: 16,337 edr.

7. Osaka (KIX), Japan – Sendai (SDJ), Japan: 16,307 edr.

8. Xianyang (XIY), China – Chengdu (CTU), China: 16.25 edr.

9. Xianyang (XIY), China – Chongqing (CKG), China: 16,041 edr1.

10. Milan (MXP), Italy – Zurich (ZRH), Switzerland: 16,016 edr.

Keep in mind that, depending on factors such as the distance between flights, weather-related factors and routes, turbulence may be more or less frequent and with high or minimal intensities.

