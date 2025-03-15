The scene, in the eyes of anyone, seemed that of a fan fulfilling a dream: January 2020, a private dinner in the Dominican Republic and José Luis Rodríguez, El Puma, acting a few meters. But behind that encounter there was a story that Pilar Vidal had never told and that this Friday, finally, he has dared to reveal.

“I was infected with Covid And I didn’t know, “said the journalist in And now Sonsoles Remembering how a seemingly harmless moment ended up circling in his head for weeks.

“We spent a good time talking, we hug …“He added, aware that this gesture could have fatal consequences that, fortunately, never materialized.

That trip, which at the time seemed one more getaway, It ended up obsessing it when the pandemic began to spread. “I spent more than a month thinking: ‘Please, not infected.’ He saw some headlines …”, he recognized.

Now, with everything over, Vidal can look back and tell the story between laughs, although Do not forget the anguish you felt Until making sure that the artist had not ill: “I couldn’t sleep at night.”