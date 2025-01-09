With a broken and visibly emotional voice, Pilar Vidal shared this Wednesday on And now Sonsoles a sincere story about his constant struggle with weight and how it has affected his personal life. “I don’t feel good about sleeping with anyone now,” the journalist confessed in an interview with Sonsoles Ónega.

Vidal’s intervention occurred following a preview of the Antena 3 special We have to talk about itdedicated to new pharmacological treatments for people with obesity. In this context, the journalist has narrated how The fight against weight has been a constant since childhood.

“Throughout my life I have lost weight many times. It’s something I don’t like to talk about, but for you I do it,” he admitted to the presenter, adding that His relationship with food has always been marked by strict family rules.: “I start from the basis that throughout my entire life I have been on a diet. I was born with almost 5 kilos, which was already difficult to lose. I remember that my mother did not like that I was so big ( …) This Christmas I found out that during my communion I have been on a diet.”

The communicator has remembered her childhood evidencing the pressure he felt for his physique: “They took great care of me (…) I have never had the same dinner as my brother, who loved ketchup, omelette (…) My brother had omelette for dinner and I had vegetables and grilled liver for dinner” . He even consumed Xenical, a fat burner, when it was not yet marketed in Spain: “They brought it from Andorra.”

In his testimony, Vidal has reflected on the stigma surrounding people with obesity. “In the end we are a very condescending society with certain patients, but not with obesity.” Also has defended the importance of instilling healthy habits from childhood: “I know children who are diabetics who know what they should eat and what they shouldn’t (…) Well, people who are obese to a certain degree should also learn these habits from a very young age, but engrave them on fire, not be on a diet” .

As you have commented, His arrival in Madrid produced a change that disrupted his eating habits. and its relationship with weight. “I had a before and after when I came to live in Madrid. I no longer had anyone to cook for me, anyone to help me (…) I didn’t even know what Nocilla was. I started to eat poorly.”

Likewise, during the interview it was shown a photograph from her past in which she appeared noticeably thinnerwhich led her to a moment of special vulnerability: “I want to be that one, but I can’t be that one,” she expressed through tears, being consoled by Ónega.

With his eyes set on the future, Vidal has shared his goal of regaining some of his physical fitness: “This goal for 2025 is to take off a couple of sizes, because if not, my mood will go away.” However, he acknowledged the difficulty of finding willpower in recent times: “I prepared myself for certain things. In recent years I don’t care if it’s summer or winter. I don’t have willpower.”





The talk show also has addressed the difficulties that overweight people face in their daily livesfrom fashion to personal relationships. “It’s hard, it’s complicated, you don’t think about others (…) It’s the biggest frustration. People because they have more kilos or less kilos can be stylish and they should be.” Regarding surgical interventions, he has made his position clear: “I would not go into the operating room for that.”

Finally, he has spoken about relationships and the impact of weight on his self-esteem: “I believe that the person who loves you has to love you as you are. In this last stage, here I keep a few names that I would not recommend to anyone. People who don’t love you because you’re chubby and those people are not worth it to me.”