Accustomed to following the almost always glamorous alternatives of show business, the journalist Pilar Smith He surprised with a shocking post on his networks. In this case, the chronicler of Telefe Y Channel 26 recorded the moment when a pickpocket was arrested and beaten by a group of people in the Buenos Aires neighborhood of Balvanera.

Pilar was in her car with her son when a strange movement made her pay attention to what was happening on the sidewalk. With traffic jammed, he took out his cell phone and filmed the sequence, so violent and unfortunately everyday in Argentina at this time.

There, a young man appears who is brutally attacked by three men, who, after several struggles, manage to remove a cell phone from his pocket, which they returned to its owner, a pregnant woman who was located a few meters away.

Pilar Smith recorded the violent episode from her car.

As he could, the criminal took advantage of the moment to escape from the place and passed in front of Pilar’s car, with signs of the beating received all over his body.

The conductor of I like the afternoon (Channel 26, Saturdays at 4:30 p.m.) published the video on Twitter. “This is how we live. Neighbors grab a kid who stole a pregnant woman. They managed to get him out. Tucumán and Callao,” the journalist wrote, mentioning the corner of the City of Buenos Aires where the events took place.

“I was stuck in the middle of the traffic and what you see in the video happened ahead of me. I was going with my son and we saw that, this little boy was running, the neighbors grabbed him. The pregnant woman came walking, they took him out and she It was. Today the city was chaos, “added Pilar in dialogue with Clarion, Still nervous.

In October of last year, Alejandra Maglietti suffered something similar. The panelist from Blessed tv he witnessed another episode of insecurity, and also had the quick reflex of documenting the episode on his cell phone.

On that occasion, a criminal who acted as “window cleaner” jumped into a moving vehicle and robbed a female driver in the Palermo neighborhood. “By chance I was able to register it. The lady is fine. There are several complaints in the same area,” the model and lawyer complained.