“You’ll say and do many more things that blood will frost me,” he reproached Patxi López in a letter published in ABC



03/03/2025



Updated at 8:51 p.m.





Pilar Ruiz Albisu (Rentería, Gipúzcoa, 1932), mother of the head of the Local Police of Andain killed by ETA Joxeba Pagazaurtundua and of the policy and activist Maite Pagaza has died this Monday in Logroño at 93 years of age. “You will say and do many more things that blood will frost me,” Pilar Ruiz reproached the socialist Patxi López in a famous letter published in ABC in 2005, on the second anniversary of the murder of his son, member of the PSE and founder of the platform enough!

During the last two decades, Ruiz faced Basque nationalism in the toughest years of ETA and also planted face to socialism, a party in which his son militated, for the process of negotiation with the terrorist band and of approach to his political environment.

Joseba Pagazaurtundua was killed in Andoain in February 2003 of four shots shot at Bocajarro when he was in a town bar. Since then his mother became in voice against concessions to the terrorist band.

In a letter published in ABC, Pilar Ruiz criticized the process of negotiation of the Socialists with ETA. “The defense of our dignity as people in anti -terrorist policies is more important than the maintenance of the current allies of the Socialist Party,” said the then general secretary of the PSE, Patxi López.