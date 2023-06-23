Pilar Rubio returns to RTVE next season. The well-known face of television, who has gone through programs on different channels in the country, will present ‘Make up stars’, a new program in which he will try to find the next great makeup professional.

As the public channel has announced in a statement, the new format arrives “to merge the best of two visual universes: the world of large-format television and its way of portraying beauty, and that of the new makeup professionals and their influence.” of TikTok and social networks.

The contest, which will be the platform’s first large entertainment format, will have a jury made up of two experts from the makeup industry. During the six programs that will be broadcast, David Molina, a makeup artist recognized for his collaborations with Dior, Versace and Givenchy, and Camila Redondo, designer and influencer, one of the most influential voices in the world of online beauty and makeup, will accompany Rubio in a show produced in collaboration with Mega TV.

Each episode will be dedicated to a specific facet of makeup – beauty, body painting, the future, drag queen – and will challenge participants to demonstrate their creativity and skills in different styles and techniques. At the end of the season, the most versatile applicant will win the Crystal Brush, along with makeup training and a collaboration on the set of a major production.