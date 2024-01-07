Eight candidates put all their talent to the test with glitter, shadows and blush to become the best makeup professional. The presenter Pilar Rubio (Torrejón de Ardoz, Madrid, 45 years old) is in charge of 'Make Up Stars', the new 'talent show' on the RTVE Play platform that seeks the best professionals in this discipline. The format, which has a jury made up of David Molina and Camila Redondo, two leaders in the sector, also seeks to show makeup as a form of artistic expression. In this way, Rubio faces a professional challenge alone after establishing herself as a collaborator in 'El hormiguero'. “I have a special predilection for Pablo Motos,” she says.

-He is the first makeup talent in our country.

-The truth is that there was a need to have a makeup 'talent' in Spain because it was a discipline that had not yet been touched upon, also mixing it with a part of 'reality'. We thought it was a good bet because makeup not only speaks of art and technique, but also transmits emotions. I think everyone, of any age or gender, can see themselves reflected.

-Are you a fan of those makeup videos on Tik Tok?

-To all. I really like them and I try some things, others I don't. And then being on a makeup show on top of that, well, how lucky. Any questions I had I asked my colleagues. It was like a fantasy to be there.

-Was there much thought given to this project at RTVE Play?

-I thought it could be a quiet program, in which there won't be so many eyes on it. I think it is a format that is consumed digitally because perhaps it goes to a more specific audience that likes to consume television on platforms. It is easier to reach them and is accessible to everyone.

-Is it more about live programs?

-I am very comfortable and very used to being live. Actually, this program is all recorded in fake live.

-Do you combine it with 'El hormiguero'?

-I continue in 'El hormiguero' because it is my home and my family. When I finish this I'm leaving to rehearse. I think it's good to be able to combine things, because it's important to be in a program every day and be able to do this type of formats.

-Do you put a lot of thought into the projects you are offered?

-Evidently many offers come, but I have things quite clear, at least until now, which is that I like to make big programs, that are for the whole family and that if we can contribute some knowledge, much better. Everything healthy, everything pretty, that's what I like. I need to enjoy and have a good time when I'm doing a program.

-He has not stopped working and chaining programs on television. What is your secret?

-The truth is that I do not know. I always try to focus on what I'm doing right now. I don't have birds in my head nor do I look long term. I simply think that I am going to present this project, I am going to try to do it as best as possible and continually train myself. Also in languages, to be able to present in English and try to study constantly. It is continuous training. You have to watch other programs, try to learn and, above all, listen a lot. I have many bosses and people to learn from.

-And which boss has taught you the most?

-I have a special predilection for Pablo Motos. He is a humble person, the most generous and good companion. He is the first to arrive to work and the last to leave. I think he would be my reference. The offer to participate in 'El hormiguero' came at the best time. I needed something to turn me inside. I've been there for ten years now and I'm happy, because it's true that he gives me a totally different register and it helped me discover myself. Little by little, with each project, you discover new talents and portfolios that you can develop. I feel that Pablo Motos' support and his advice have been very helpful to me.

-When you look back at your professional career, what do you think?

-Don't know. The only thing I have done is work and work, so I guess that will be the fruits. Nobody is going to come look for you at home. You have to go out and look for things, to prove your worth, because this is a constant test. That's the only secret. At least work and try, because if you're at home it won't come up.