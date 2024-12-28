The classic Christmas pose of Sergio Ramos and Pilar Rubio was already taking place, which was unleashing (again) the rumors of breakup and marital crisis. Nothing new, on the other hand. That is why the couple’s followers have seen the new publication on networks where it appears as a manna. lthe entire family in a Christmas picture that once again calms the waters.

«Happy holidays everyone! We wish you the best on these important dates and, above all, that you can share them with your people. “A huge hug and Merry Christmas!” the two wrote along with photographs in which they appear with the four children they have together.

There is not much originality in the print. In it the six members of the family appear wearing the same Christmas sweater, with that vibrant red so typical of these dates. In the first of the images, two of them give a kiss on the cheek of Pilar Rubio while the other two do the same with Sergio Ramos. In the second photograph that they have uploaded to the networks, the four little ones pose from their backs while his parents merge in a romantic kiss with a cozy fireplace in the background decorated with Christmas accessories.

A relief for the couple’s fans

The couple’s followers have poured out – you could almost sense their relief – with messages full of appreciation for the television presenter and the footballer. «What a beautiful family», «Good health to everyone», «Family together is always good» or «We wish you a year full of love and happiness» were some of the most significant comments.









The publication of Sergio Ramos and Pilar Rubio appears at a time when both appear somewhat away from the media noisewith less exposure, which paradoxically has translated into suspicions and rumors, apparently misguided. The model and businesswoman is no longer a regular face on television while the footballer remains without a team.

It is precisely this last circumstance that generated multiple speculations. Sergio Ramos ended his contract with Sevilla FC and expressed his desire to prolong his career at 38 years old, however You have not found satisfactory offersalthough so far he has not ratified his intention to retire.

12 years of marriage

There was speculation that the footballer would go to play in an exotic country, such as Saudi Arabia, something that could eventually mean disruption for the couple, since Pilar Rubio has her professional life on track in Spain. But none of that came to fruition and the couple maintained their habitual residence.

Now the Christmas card that they have published on their networks comes to silence those rumors about possible disagreements that they often have to hear or read. «You never cease to surprise me, my love. I have no words. I love you madly today and always», wrote Pilar Rubio last Valentine’s Day.

This summer they celebrated 12 years together and they celebrated with a fun video that once again showed that everything seems to be going well. No news, good news. And there has not been a month in which the couple was not questioned and a hint of a crisis was announced. The truth is that Pilar Rubio (46 years old) and Sergio Ramos (38 years old) They have always denied any possibility of a breakup and there they continue. Now, with red sweaters, fireplace, kisses and family. As tradition dictates.