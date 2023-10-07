Despite the fact that his power of prescription and his media impact—he has almost 11 million followers in just instagram— would more than justify her role as ambassador of any fashion brand, the truth is that textiles play a significant role in the emotional memory of Pilar Rubio (Torrejón de Ardoz, 45 years old). Every afternoon, after leaving school, the communicator went to the children’s clothing store run by her parents and she spent the hours basting the fabrics that her mother would later review with the machine or sewing new dresses for the collection. of her Barbies. Given the cultural phenomenon starring this year in the film of the famous doll, the Madrid native is clear about which model of the Mattel toy would best represent her personality: “I imagine that now I would be the presenter Barbie, but I would like to be the Superstar Barbie more.” .

According to the crowd of cameras and reporters who have come to meet her, located in one of those exclusive boxing gyms frequented by executives in suits who take advantage of lunchtime to shake off stress with hooks and direct punches, Pilar Rubio does not It is far from fulfilling that desire. She answers questions with affection and professionalism, displaying an unchanging smile next to her new sports collection for the Galician brand Selmark. Versatile garments designed to be used both within the walls of the gym and in routine chores and that she sees the light after undergoing the demanding scrutiny of her ideologue. “I am a very perfectionist, very manic, so I try everything on and then I say if we have to add an extra centimeter of armhole or if the elastic has to be wider. “I cannot prescribe something that I do not believe in,” she tells EL PAÍS.

More information

His professionalism does not pale even in the face of repeated questions about the recent robbery suffered on the property he shares with Sergio Ramos and his four children in Seville, with the children and their caregivers inside the house. Although he says he cannot add anything about a case that is already in the hands of the competent authorities, he does insist on the importance of Sergio (8 years old), Marco (6), Alejandro (4) and Máximo Adriano (3) enjoying a childhood comparable to that of any other child his age. “I want them to continue living a normal life as they have until now. I only worry that they are good people and that they have respect for their teachers and classmates. Obviously, I have control over them, but like any mother. Children are the most precious jewels we have.”

The presenter Pilar Rubio, last Wednesday in a boxing gym in Madrid. Samuel Sanchez

Its recent landing in the Andalusian capital has been the final chapter of one of the summer soap operas in the football market. After ending his two-year stay at Paris Saint Germain, rumors about Sergio Ramos’ next destination pointed to opposite ends of the globe, from the United States to Saudi Arabia. A disturbing situation for any family unit that the presenter, however, dismisses without the slightest significance. “I have never felt uncertainty because there is no problem where we go if we are together. Having means of transportation, I don’t care whether I live in Sri Lanka or China. I take a plane, work here and leave again. When I lived in Paris she told me: What does it matter to people where I sleep? That’s my problem. Am I here to work? Yes. Have I always been? Yes. I have never left anyone hanging.” Despite her wishes, she is aware of the price he has paid in his career: “I can no longer be on a daily show because if I lived abroad I wouldn’t see my children. I have to find balance, weigh what interests me… Things are sacrificed, but my priority is my family.”

The presenter assures that no one has given her anything. Both at the beginning of her as a reporter for the program I know what you did as in its current commitments in The Anthill or in front of the new talent of makeup Make Up Stars (RTVE), the secret of his success is none other than, he assures, constant preparation: “To kill oneself to study, to do castings and to work the hours that are necessary. In this job, no one is going to come to your house to look for you.” Far from boasting a communicative vocation, even at university she experienced a deep fear of speaking in public that had accompanied her since childhood. “I had a very bad time, but I gained confidence,” she recalls. “I thought: ‘This is going to be my job, I’m going to enjoy it because I have to maintain it. Shame is not going to feed me, so go ahead.”

While some actors are in the news these days for blaming the blue of their irises for the lack of awards and recognition, as Maxi Iglesias confessed last week in The Anthill, The Madrid native does not feel that her attractive oceanic gaze has played a key role in her already extensive career. “You have to prove it day by day. A 25-year career is not built on your beauty. Furthermore, that is so subjective that to some you may seem pretty and to others an idiot… Beauty is fine for beauty contests, to communicate you have to have other requirements.” Asked if she considers that her husband could count on these communicator skills, and thus emulate the television omnipresence of the also footballer Joaquín Sánchez once he hangs up his boots, she is diplomatic: “We will have to ask him, but he is a guy with a lot talent. With the effort he puts into everything, I am sure that, if he puts his mind to it, he will achieve it.” You will have to pay attention to the screen.