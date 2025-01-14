The ocean navigator Pilar Pasanau has begun her fifth solo transatlantic crossing within the framework of the Globe 5.80 Transat, qualifying regatta for the Mini Globe Race around the world. After three days of competition since the start last Saturday in Lanzarote, the fleet of 12 boats has left the Canary archipelago behind and is now sailing in the Atlantic with the trade winds at good speeds.

Aboard her 5.80 meter long Peter Punk, the experienced Mini 650 class sailor is in the leading group, in fourth positionsailing in a southwesterly direction. After a windless start, Pasanau chose to pass Fuerteventura to the east, while the current leader, British Keri Harris’s Origami, chose to cross the Canary Islands between Tenerife and Gran Canaria, where the channeled winds propelled him to 7 knots of speed during a time.

The weather report forecasts strong NE trade winds over the next 12 dayswhich will allow the fleet to avoid the Cape Verde Islands before turning west. With this, the twelve ships of the 5.80 class could have a quick crossing to Antigua, reducing the trip by four or five days from the 33 initially planned to complete the 3,000 nautical miles that separate them from Antigua.

«My problem is that I am too competitive, I consume myself, I give everything and more as if there was no tomorrow. – Pasanau acknowledged in statements to ABC before the departure. The stage from Lagos to Lanzarote went well for me, but I ended up devastated. On the Atlantic crossing I have to dose more.









Antigua is the finish line of the Globe 5.80 Transat and the start of the Mini Globe Racewhose release is scheduled for February 23, 2025. Pilar Pasanau is determined to undertake the great adventure of her life, but she lacks the support of a sponsor to be able to acquire the required safety equipment.