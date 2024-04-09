Singer Pilar Montenegro reappears after years of absence from the stage and months without sharing messages on their digital platforms. In these she appears happy and greets her friends and followers affectionately.

Pilar Montenegroformer member of the Garibaldi Group, surprises her followers with unexpected images and messages, since she was about ten years old when little was known about her.

{{#info}} {{/info}} {{#main}} {{#image}} {{#original}} {{/original}} {{/image}} {{^image}} {{/image}} Load content {{title}} {{/main}}

“Hello, my beautiful darlings!! blessings to all,” writes Pilar Montenegro on Instagram and places two images of himself in which he shows the great figure he has at 51 years of age.

Image that Pilar Montenegro shares on Instagram

“Thank you all so much for your comments and love! I hug and receive all your words with affection,” he writes in another comment. Pilar Montenegrobecause she is moved by the loving messages that her fans write to her who do not forget her.

About how her health is, Pilar Montenegro does not mention a word and this is a question that his fans ask themselves, since it has been commented that he suffers from several illnesses that he did not want to talk about and for which he left the music scene.

Pilar Montenegro. Image Courtesy

Pilar Montenegro was part of the Garibaldi Group along with other singers such as Charly López, Sergio Mayer, Paty Manterola and the late Xavier Ortiz, and when they have been questioned about why Pilar left showbiz, they have expressed that because she was no longer interested in being part of the entertainment world.

Join our News channel and receive more news from celebrities on your WhatsApp