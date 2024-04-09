Singer Pilar Montenegro reappears after years of absence from the stage and months without sharing messages on their digital platforms. In these she appears happy and greets her friends and followers affectionately.
Pilar Montenegroformer member of the Garibaldi Group, surprises her followers with unexpected images and messages, since she was about ten years old when little was known about her.
{{title}}
{{/main}}
“Hello, my beautiful darlings!! blessings to all,” writes Pilar Montenegro on Instagram and places two images of himself in which he shows the great figure he has at 51 years of age.
“Thank you all so much for your comments and love! I hug and receive all your words with affection,” he writes in another comment. Pilar Montenegrobecause she is moved by the loving messages that her fans write to her who do not forget her.
About how her health is, Pilar Montenegro does not mention a word and this is a question that his fans ask themselves, since it has been commented that he suffers from several illnesses that he did not want to talk about and for which he left the music scene.
Pilar Montenegro was part of the Garibaldi Group along with other singers such as Charly López, Sergio Mayer, Paty Manterola and the late Xavier Ortiz, and when they have been questioned about why Pilar left showbiz, they have expressed that because she was no longer interested in being part of the entertainment world.
Join our News channel and receive more news from celebrities on your WhatsApp
I studied Communication Sciences at the Autonomous University of Sinaloa. My experience as a journalist dates back to 1988, when I began to collaborate with Grupo Acir, with Fernando Sarabia and Julieta Hernández in a Shows program. Then I joined Noroeste as a collaborator in the Entertainment section with Rolando Arenas and stayed for almost five years. Later I joined the newspaper El Sol del Pacífico and collaborated with Susana Cazadero in the Entertainment section for 3 years. I joined Debate de Mazatlán in 2001 to work as a Social, Culture, Entertainment reporter; Then I received the opportunity, in 2012, to be Editor of the newspaper La Sirena, a position I held for three and a half years. In my career I have interviewed great figures of entertainment, among them Joan Sebastian, Olga Breeskin, Yuri, Thalía, Lupita D'Alessio, Mijares, Vicente Fernández. I have witnessed the artistic birth of other figures such as Gloria Trevi, Alejandra Guzmán and Ana Bárbara, whom I also interviewed in their musical beginnings. I have closely followed the career of groups such as Banda El Recodo, La Arrolladora Banda El Limón, La Original Banda El Limón; I have also supported since its beginnings and interviewed Banda MS, Julión Álvarez, Espinoza Paz, among others. Since the end of 2015 I have been working as a web reporter in the Debate Shows section. I specialize in writing about Televisa, TV Azteca, particularly their reality shows, also about the careers of celebrities such as Lucero, Aracely Arámbula, Jenni Rivera, Lupita D'Alessio and Mario Moreno “Cantinflas”.
Leave a Reply