The Federation of pensioners and retirees of CCOO Aragón has chosen Pilar Méndez as general secretary for the next four years within his seventh congress held today in Zaragoza.

In this meeting, the Federation of Pensioners has also defined its plan of actionwhich includes a series of points that you have to act. Among them, the improvement of care for the elderly in organizations such as Social Security or Finance, as well as the IRPF Return of retired mutualists.

We will also work for better access to public residences of the elderly and for demanding more resources for the law of agency. Other demands in the sector are the defense of decent pensions to combat inflation and demand improvements for health care in order to cover the entire Aragonese society and, especially, at the elderly. A group in which the focus is also made with the end of Avoid loneliness That is, for the union, one of the great current challenges.

In this sense, the union’s action plan includes a battery of measures such as the promotion of accompaniment, the access to adapted homes and the promotion of community support networks, among others.

Pilar Méndez, who replaces Manuel Martín in the General Secretariat and becomes the first woman to lead this federation, will work on these lines, in addition to continuing with all the tasks that have been carried out previously.

However, as a personal seal, it has influenced the Humanization of residencesas well as attention to unwanted loneliness, especially what widowed women suffer with very low pensions and little accessible homes.

It also focuses on the importance of equality within the scope of pensioners, as well as the need to ensure that older people receive a adequate preventive medical care.

Its objective in turn passes through foster women’s participation In the Federation, now it goes down, in order to have more prominence. “Many women continue to assume the burden of domestic tasks and the care of grandchildren, which hinders their involvement in union activity. I want to give them more voice and foster their participation,” he said.