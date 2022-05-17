good premiere of Pilar Lamadrid in it iQFoil European Championship. The Andalusian sailor continues to show that she will be one of the great strengths of Spain ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics because at the premiere of this European she signed three partial victories. She also garnered a 13th place, but that she would discard at the end of the week. Thanks to her good work, Lamadrid occupies the second position in the general classification tied on points (three) with the Israeli Sahara Reshef.

The iQFoil European Championship kicked off this Tuesday in Torbole, Italy, with four Slalom-type heats for the men’s and women’s fleet, played in winds that ranged between seven and 11 knots. And Pilar Lamadrid was the best Spanish representative demonstrating why she is currently number 5 in the world ranking of this specialty of windsurfing and giving continuity to the good feelings she obtained last April in Palma de Mallorca after achieving second place in the Trophy Princess Sofia. In the female category, Apart from the Andalusian, it is also important to highlight the participation of Nicole van der Velden, who currently closes the Top 10 of the fleet inaugurating his locker with a 3+(17)+5+9. There are also Blanca Manchón (41), Andrea Torres (43), Julia Gómez (80) and Barbara Winau (81).

As for the male fleet, the best Spaniard of the day was Tomás Vieito, occupying the 39th position. The Galician registered some partials of 11 + 7 + 5 but a DNF in the last test of the day, which became his discard, compromised him in the general classification. For his part, Fernando Lamadrid in 53rd place, ranks as the second best Spanish. The next national sailors in the men’s table are Jorge Aranzueque (72), José Luis Boronat (74), Nacho Baltasar (78), Bernat Tomas (83), Joan Carles Cardona (85), Joan Riutort (100), Ángel Granda ( 115), Santiago Costa (124) and Curro Manchon (148). This European brings together 294 athletes (95 women and 154 men) and will last on Sunday 22day on which the Medal Series will be played to meet the new continental champions.