Pilar Gil: “Prisa is stronger than ever, with very valuable assets and adequate management”

Prisa has closed its issue of convertible bonds for an amount of 100 million euros. A significant operation that comes at a time of growth in the different businesses, explains Pilar Gil, vice president and financial director of the company.

What assessment can you make about the operation?

The operation has been a success. We have completed an issue of bonds necessarily convertible into shares of up to 100 million euros that we launched a few weeks ago, with demand exceeding supply. This result means three points, in my opinion, very relevant. Firstly, the unconditional support of our shareholders, whom I thank for their loyalty and support of the project. They believe in the future of the company, they believe in the assets we have, and they support management.

The second relevant point of the success of this operation is that we continue to take steps in our roadmap that is fundamentally focused, on the one hand, on business growth, and on the other, on debt reduction and deleveraging of the company, publisher of The country and Five days.

Finally, the third relevant point is that the operation opens up opportunities for us to be able to evaluate alternatives for refinancing the company, at a time when the debt markets are in quite favorable environments. This result will undoubtedly help us to be able to study and analyze refinancing options that allow us to have more flexibility, and therefore, to be able to continue taking steps on our roadmap.

This is going to be the last capital operation that we are going to carry out. We have asked the company's shareholders for an enormous effort, but, on the other hand, the group is paying off. In the last three years, the company's EBITDA has increased three-fold, and leverage or debt has reduced from 10 times to four times. Therefore, the summary I can give, today, is that we are stronger than ever.

Therefore, there have been no problems completing the broadcast in its entirety…

The 100 million euros have been covered, and the demand and appetite of investors has exceeded the offer of the operation of those 100 million.

What has been the evolution of the group's businesses?

We are a listed company and in the latest results that we have reported, those for fiscal year 2023, it was seen that both the education business and the media business showed very strong and solid growth, both in income and operating results. When I say that business is going well it is because, with the effort and the change in management that has been made in the last three years, what I mentioned before, the EBITDA has multiplied by three. In addition, we have very ambitious growth plans for the coming years.

The first quarter results are absolutely in line with what we expect. We cannot communicate anything yet because we are a listed company, but we are fully following our roadmap. In 2022, we communicated a business plan, and today, we are very satisfied with its fulfillment. Even right now, and after the operation that we have closed, and combining it with the refinancing that we are going to explore, we are going to contemplate and work internally and study a new, more long-term plan, to be able to fulfill the projects and the future of this company.

Pilar Gil, vice president of the Board of Directors of Prisa, during the interview. Samuel Sanchez

The rating agencies have just improved Prisa's rating. What effects could they have for the company?

A few weeks ago, the rating agencies Moody's and Standard & Poor's published a upgrade of the company's credit rating. This is super relevant and is the first time it has happened in the last three years. This improvement begins to recognize the changes and everything that has been done in the group. The credit rating increase helps us, and will allow us, in these debt markets that now offer very relevant opportunities, to take advantage of this situation. This rise in ratings, together with the success of the issuance of convertible bonds that we have just completed, and the good evolution of the businesses, will allow us to provide a little more visibility and flexibility to this company, we will be able to continue with the plans that we have, and bring out all the value of the strong and solid businesses that we have.