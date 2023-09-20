In an unexpected turn of events, Pilar Gasca, known for her time in the cumbia group Alma Bella, has once again gained media attention. The young model has become the focus of attention after the dissemination of a video in which she is seen being violently expelled from a bar in Miraflores, after an apparent excess of drinks. However, her life has had more significant changes that few know about.

The news of her separation from Edwin Sierra, her life partner for seven years, also shook social networks. The comic actor announced the breakup in early October, which left his followers surprised. Although he has not publicly revealed the reasons behind this decision, the couple decided to remain silent about it. But what other information do we have about the former dancer? Coming up next, we tell you.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cTXEvCHns-Y

YOU CAN SEE: Peru Police goes VIRAL for his impressive talent in rap: “He was in the wrong profession”

What did Pilar Gasca do after retiring from Alma Bella?

The model, in an interview with Trome in 2016, revealed her plans for the future. She made it clear that she had left cumbia behind and She had become a professional model. Furthermore, she was close to completing her degree in Commercial Aviation.

What are you currently doing?

But that is not all. Pilar Gasca He surprised his followers even more by joining the OnlyFans fever in October of last year. Although she initially ruled out the idea of ​​joining this platform, she finally decided to offer adult content, although without falling into pornography.

The influencer and model assured that those who subscribe to her account will be able to enjoy her sensual photographs and suggestive content.

Photo: Pilar Gasca/Instagram

YOU CAN SEE: Oliver Sonne: what career away from football does the Dane have and what family member links him to Peru?

Also, Pilar Gasca She is also a businesswoman and owner of the Pilar Gasca Boutique., where it offers a variety of dresses and shoes for women. The multifaceted businesswoman takes pride in taking the reins of her business and playing multiple roles in it.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tpS6ae6wyS4

#Pilar #Gasca #leaving #cumbia #group #Alma #Bella #today