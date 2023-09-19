Pilar Gasca She is the protagonist of the video that ‘Amor y fuego’ presented during the broadcast of her program this September 18. It was possible to see how the young model was violently beaten and forcibly taken out of an establishment. In the video it is evident how she ends up on the floor outside the bar located in the Miraflores district. Apparently, the model would have had too many drinks and was involved in the incident.

Pilar Gasca is attacked in a nightclub

Pilar Gasca She was attacked by a woman inside a nightclub, according to the ‘Amor y fuego’ videos. The model was removed from the Miraflores establishment by three people, who forcibly removed her.

Who is Pilar Gasca? The reason for her rivalry with Milena Zárate

Pilar Gasca is a Peruvian model and singer who entered show business as part of ‘Alma Bella’. Later, she had a relationship with Erik Elera and, later, with Edwin Sierra; However, it is well known that she has a bad relationship with Milena Zaratewho revealed the reason for the feud.

“She messed with what she should never have touched, he messed with my daughter, by saying that she was an insignificant thing,” he noted. “I dislike him and I hate him because he has always messed with me. The truth is that I don’t know how this resentment was born, although I think I know where it comes from, but I don’t understand why he eats a lawsuit that doesn’t belong to him. In the end, the problems with my daughter’s father are with him“, said the Colombian to Magaly Medina.

