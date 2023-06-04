Sunday, June 4, 2023, 07:43



The timeless messages of the Sufi masters are “a latent and present example” with their teachings. One of the most cited is Ibn Masarra de Córdoba, whose ‘Complete Works’ has recently been published by the Almuzara publishing house, a bilingual critical edition in Spanish and Arabic, with a study and annotated translation by Pilar Garrido Clemente, PhD in Arabic Philology from the University of Salamanca and tenured professor of the Area of ​​Arab and Islamic Studies of the University of Murcia. The Cordovan thinker, between the 9th and 10th centuries, already stood out from a very young age as a teacher of philosophy and mysticism, as a polygraph and humanist, and developed a good part of his pedagogical work amid continuous accusations of heresy. The study of his legacy, admired by other thinkers such as Ibn Arabi from Murcia, is a constant invitation to reflection: to think, to weave and unweave… Why didn’t they stop pursuing him? Why is it so hard to recognize our Arab and Muslim heritage when it is part of our cultural and social identity? How can we combat hate messages? Where should freedom of spirit and critical sense take us?