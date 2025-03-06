Pilar Bernabé, after knowing the calls at 112 in the Dana: “What scam is this? They had the information and did nothing ”

The Government Delegate, Pilar Bernabé, recriminates to the Consell that he had the information of the thousands of calls he received on 112 on October 29 on the screens of the Emergency Coordination Center of L’Eliana, where the Cecopi was gathered (integrated operational coordination center), and “they did not warn anyone or did anything.” “It’s a scam. They had the information, they had it in front of them, they were gathered above, they had it here, where they loved it most, ”he said and asked“ what they needed, that someone would enter and shake them ”.

A report from the deputy general emergency deputy director reveals that the 112 Telephone of the Generalitat Valenciana received a total of 19,821 calls between 0.00 and 23.59 hours, most from 3:00 p.m., and managed 4,770 incidents. As stated in the document transferred to the judge of the Court of Instruction number 3 of Catarroja, which investigates the management of the DANA, the largest number of calls was received at 5:00 p.m.: a total of 2,438.

“Since yesterday I do not leave my astonishment and I have a feeling of sadness and frustration, but also of indignation and I do not want to imagine what is the feeling that the families of the victims have to be experiencing now,” said Bernabé, who stressed: “There is the number of calls, there, on this screen, another above, just in front where the Cecopi was held, with the points where they were called.”

Therefore, he demands the PP leader, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, to “put order” and “release the Valencians from the pain that Carlos Mazón of President of the Generalitat means because” it is already fine “:” We have been listening to those responsible for the Generalitat four months. Saih, the emails of the CHJ, the calls, the emails and the aemet alerts and also the calls of 112 ”. “And what did they do? Nothing, nothing and they didn’t tell us anything, that is what happened and until 20.11 the ES-Alert was not sent, ”he says.

Version change

The Government delegate reproaches that the Consell has not been saying for four months that they did not have the information and “yesterday says yes, that they had the information and that is why they acted, at what time, at 20.11 hours when they had the 2,400 calls that were received from 17 to 18 hours.” “It’s good to change versions and rewrite the story, it’s fine,” he claims.

“The problem is that we have been listening to everything for four months and how many truths we have heard, because we have not heard any, when we now know that at 16.40, there was already information that in Chiva the water was entering the houses, which at 17.20 was requested to help because there were people uploaded in the roofs, of the ravine of the poyo, and that until the 20.36 they did not activate the military unit of emergencies (ume). These are verifiable facts and this is a total inaction, ”he questions.

“But nobody gave us information about the content of those calls during the first hour we were connected. I noticed what was happening in Paiporta when we connected again in the second part of the Cecopi, and this is going to say all the people who were at the meeting in their statement. Please, please, that’s fine, that’s fine, ”he insists.

“The big lie” by Mazón

The general secretary of the PSPV-PSOE, Diana Morant, has denounced this Wednesday “the great lie” of Mazón with the calls of 112, and has affirmed that “it is shown that they knew what was happening and that they did not swim to prevent deaths.” This has also pronounced the Minister of Science, Innovation and Universities on Wednesday in statements to the media along with former government president José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero.

The leader of the Valencian socialists points out that “the difference is that today Mazón is to the task and on October 29 he was eating and the rest of Consell delivering prizes,” and insists that “they were nowhere to be.” In addition, he explains that Mazón “told us that he did not have enough information and implied that we had others, and today we denied the largest because those 19,000 calls for help from the neighbors to 112 uncovered that they did know what was happening” and points out that the difference “is that we are now seeing Mazón in the Cecopi and in Castelló”.

Dana calls to 112 investigating the judge: children, babies and pregnant women trapped before the alert



For his part, the former president of the Government Jose Luis Rodríguez Zapatero, points out that the citizens “had given the alert” but, “who had to decide on the alert did not decide and did not act.” He also says that democracy is “the best political system we have known” and reviews that “it cannot avoid a tragedy but can repair”: “I think that is what will end up happening with justice and with the action of the public powers, repair the damage caused,” says Zapatero, who recounts that “repairing is recognizing and recognizing is attributing responsibilities and doing justice.” “There has to be a social comfort for this to be settled in a serious democracy and in a serious rule of law,” he concludes.