Any approach to the figure of Eduardo Chillida that leaves Pilar Belzunce aside is doomed to failure. That explains her daughter Susana's troubles when it comes to focusing on the biography she has worked on in recent years. «I have published quite a few things about my father based on my film work and the conversations I had with him. However, when I approached the biography I felt that something didn't add up until I realized that my mother was missing. Then I started writing about both of them with the idea of ​​also putting her name in the title. The book, which will be released in the coming months, will be called 'A life dedicated to art. Eduardo Chillida and Pilar Belzunce'.

Pilar and Eduardo met when they were just children. The daughter of an Estella owner of a large ranch and mines in the Philippines, she was born in 1925 in Mindanao and moved with her family to San Sebastián as a teenager. She settled on Manterola Street, in front of the Chillida home. “Ours has been a very long, eternal love, and we did not get married until we were 25 and 27 years old,” Pilar herself recalled in an interview after the death of her husband.

See also Colombian Álvaro Pulido, partner of Álex Saab, arrested in the Venezuelan anti-corruption purge A knowing look, in delivery to the sculptor of the Eusko Ikaskuntza award in Donostia in 1999. IGNACIO PÉREZ A knowing look, in delivery to the sculptor of the Eusko Ikaskuntza award in Donostia in 1999. IGNACIO PÉREZ A knowing look, in delivery to the sculptor of the Eusko Ikaskuntza award in Donostia in 1999. IGNACIO PÉREZ A knowing look, in delivery to the sculptor of the Eusko Ikaskuntza award in Donostia in 1999. IGNACIO PÉREZ

That love crystallized into a pact that remained in force until the end of his days. «My father – says Susana Chillida – started studying Architecture but what he really liked was sculpture, so he told Pilar that if he followed him he would drop out of his career. She agreed because they were very much in love and also because she was very convinced of her talent. However, that following was often a carry-over because the reality is that my mother organized everything.

Pilar assumed the role without question, as she acknowledged in another interview: «Eduardo did not live in the real world, he never bought anything, practical matters were my thing. He never had a cent in his pocket. When we were dating he asked me when we arrived at the cinema box office: 'Do you have money?' And I: 'Yes, why?' 'Because I don't carry anything.' “She amazed me because at that time it was normal for the boy to pay the girl.”

“They formed an indissoluble tandem,” summarizes Susana Chillida. «If my father was able to dedicate himself to art it was because she committed herself to taking care of everything else. And when I say everything else I mean absolutely everything, everything was done by my mother.

The couple's complicity was total. «Since we got married – confessed Pilar, who had grown up in a large family – we were clear that we were going to have many children and there were eight, very desired and wonderful. Eduardo had only had two brothers, all boys. And of course, he hadn't known all that trouble we had, but he thought it was beautiful. And me too”.

In her order of priorities, yes, her husband always came first. “If you were drowning and I could only save one, I would save your father,” she admitted on more than one occasion to her children.