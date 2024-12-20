First it was Reyes Maroto, then Óscar López and, now, Pilar Alegría. The Minister of Education, Vocational Training and Sports is officially running as general secretary of the PSOE of Aragon to succeed the former regional president Javier Lambán, in office for almost a decade. It is an open secret and it comes after weeks of dizziness, although those around him had already announced that the announcement would occur before the end of the year. The Government spokesperson also becomes the third socialist minister who will be territorial leader in the last two years.

Alegría will present her candidacy tomorrow, as ‘El País’ has announced and sources close to her confirm to ABC. She will do it, as she herself has announced on the social network X, this Saturday at 11:30 a.m. The chosen place, the pavilion of the municipality where she was born: Zaidain Zaragoza. «It’s going to be a very important day. “I’m waiting for you!” Alegría wrote, thus calling on all socialist militants in the region.

Pilar Alegría was Minister of Innovation, Research and University of the first Lambán Government (2015-2019). But in 2019 the relationship began to crack after she was designated a candidate for mayor of Zaragoza. It was then that the current Minister of Education aligned herself with the Sanchista sector of the party, blocking the way for Lambán to impose her own on the electoral lists. Months later, in February 2020, Pedro Sánchez removed a ‘lambanista’ as a Government delegate in Aragon to replace Pilar Alegría. The socialist then promised to serve as a “bridge” between Sánchez’s Executive and Lambán’s. A year and a half later, she managed to find a place in La Moncloa, replacing Isabel Celáa as Minister of Education.

At the 41st Federal Congress of the PSOE, held just twenty days ago in Seville, the President of the Government reinforced Alegría’s position within the party, maintaining her in his Executive, which also included the mayor of Pedrola (Zaragoza), Manuela Berges. .