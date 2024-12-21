Pilar Alegría announces her candidacy for the Aragonese PSOE: “I want to recover the Government. I am going for everything”

Pilar Alegría crossed the bridge this Saturday and made public her candidacy to succeed Javier Lambán at the head of Aragonese socialism. Supported by more than 300 people, including residents of her hometown, La Zaida (Zaragoza), local officials of the Aragonese PSOE and national deputies, the Minister of Education – excited upon her arrival at the municipal pavilion – has made it official that she is taking “a step to the front” and will try to become general secretary of the party.

The spokesperson for the central Executive also entered the venue to applause and accompanied by Amaral’s lyrics: “I feel that our time has come, this is our revolution.” Inside, dozens of mayors from the three provinces were waiting, especially Huesca but also Zaragoza and Teruel. Among these, several already foreseeable such as those of Borja, Pedrola, Quinto, El Burgo de Ebro or Sos del Rey Católico, along with others such as those of Valjunquera, Gallur, Pinseque, Calatorao, Mequinenza or Biota. Also the Secretary of Organization of the PSOE of Teruel, Javier Baigorri, Mayte Pérez’s number two in the province, or the provincial deputy and councilor of Caspe Abraham Martínez. Without regional deputies, yes: from those around Alegría they have pointed out that they had opted for a municipal act, which is why the regional representatives have been left out.

Under the motto ‘Alegría x Aragón’, Alegría has called for unity and to work to recover the institutions. “I am running because I want to recover the Government of Aragon. And do it hand in hand with this party that throughout history has represented the social majority of Aragonese and Aragonese, who see a project that generates hopes and opportunities. With enthusiasm, with desire. Because I want to win Aragón.” “And you know me: I’m going for it. I want to win the elections in 2027 here, in Aragón,” he emphasized.

In his words, Alegría has remembered Pedro Sánchez and Marcelino Iglesias, but also Javier Lambán. He thanked the President of the Government for “the trust and opportunity to carry out a transformative process for Spain, and for being able to do it at his side.” Regarding the head of the regional Executive between 1999 and 2011, he recalled that “thanks to his work” they paralyzed the transfer. And of Lambán he highlighted “that it put Aragon back on the national map” and that “it attracted numerous business projects, creating wealth and consolidating public services at the same time.”

He then launched a message aimed at avoiding internal confrontations. “This project does not exclude anyone,” he noted. Because this party is much bigger than any leader. We are all necessary. Our adversary is outside, it is inequality, it is intolerance, and our political adversary is also outside, and it is called the Popular Party.”

Before his words, the mayors of Borja (Zaragoza), Esplús (Huesca) and Andorra (Teruel) intervened. “We must show that Pilar embodies a new party feeling, that of unity,” said Eduardo Arilla, who warned that “there are many more people missing who will arrive” and that “it was difficult for some to be here.” “Talking about unity is defending a common project, defending that despite the differences there is something that unites us: always working so that no one is left behind,” Tania Soláns highlighted. Finally, Rafael Laguía – the only one with a more offensive idea – has said he is a “militant who has felt some shame in recent times.” “We need to reach unity of criteria and action, in order to recover the Government to apply our progressive and social policies. And what better person to embody this new project than Pilar Alegría,” he also said.

Now the question is whether there will be another candidacy and an inevitable primary process. In La Zaida, the opinion of many local officials was that there will be an agreement and only Alegría will present a list. This would clash with what the main protagonists have stated in recent weeks. Thus, it remains to be known who will lead the Lambanista sector, after the general secretary himself urged the directorates of Zaragoza and Teruel to make public a candidacy. The name that has been most present has been that of the leader of the PSOE in Zaragoza and provincial president, Juan Antonio Sánchez Quero. Also that of the general secretary in Teruel, Mayte Pérez, who, however, does not have the support of Zaragoza.

The shortlist is completed with Darío Villagrasa, Secretary of Organization with Lambán, deputy spokesperson in the Cortes of Aragon and whose youth (32 years) and conciliatory profile can make him an option for the future and consensus.