It is the end of June and René Wilfer is clearly in a good mood. “That was the best open day we have ever had,” says the managing director and owner of the model railway manufacturer Piko from the traditional toy town of Sonneberg. Every two years, the company invites model railway enthusiasts of all ages to its headquarters in the south of Thuringia. This year, almost 15,000 collectors, tinkerers and interested parties accepted the invitation and also made a lot of purchases on the occasion.